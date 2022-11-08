Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Business Insider
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
Digital Trends
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
Sony HT-A3000 Soundbar With Built-In Subwoofer Is Great for Small Spaces
The Sony soundbar HT-A3000 is overflowing with features, but with a premium price and no dedicated subwoofer, who is it for?
AOL Corp
The best laptop deals as of Nov. 4: Save $600 on a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop and more
UPDATE: Nov. 4, 2022, 12:20 p.m. EDT This list has been updated to reflect pricing and availability as of Nov. 4. BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, a nice alternative to the similarly priced MacBook Pro — $909.99 $1,099.99 (save $190) BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 14 Gaming...
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut
If you were planning to purchase an upgrade from Black Friday laptop deals, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday as this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the device’s price down to $2,049 from its original price of $2,549. You can’t go wrong with this laptop if you need a powerful companion, and if you buy it now, you won’t have to deal with the chaos on Black Friday itself.
Cult of Mac
Graphic designer trades up to Mac Studio and Studio Display [Setups]
Las Vegas-based graphic designer, video editor and photographer Allen Williams recently made the move from an older iMac to a brand new Mac Studio and Studio Display combo. He shared his updated computer setup — and a bit about what a difference it makes in his work — with Cult of Mac this week.
Amazon Black Friday 2022: Best early deals on tablets, headphones and more
Black Friday is back for another year. The shopping bonanza sees thousands of brands and retailers slash prices across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more. There are thousands of bargains to be found, and it’s usually the final opportunity before Christmas to save on big-name brands such as Nintendo, Lego, Ninja and many more. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsWhat first began as a 24-hour sale the day after Thanksgiving in the US, has fast become an annual highlight for bargain hunters worldwide. Every year, the biggest retailers unveil their...
Plugable claims its USB adapter allows up to four monitors for Apple M1 and M2 devices
Why it matters: Apple promoted its ARM-based processors for their performance-per-watt advantages over x86-based systems, with tests showing positive results. However, multi-monitor users are at a disadvantage on all but the most expensive Apple Silicon models. Plugable says it has a relatively cheap solution, though it admits there are caveats and no reviews are currently available.
Cult of Mac
First Apple-certified 15W car charger comes from Belkin
Apple has started selling the first 15W MagSafe car charger, made by Belkin. Up until now magnetic car chargers haven’t used Apple-certified MagSafe technology. They’re Qi-certified chargers with magnets that offer half the power of a 15W MagSafe charger. But that changes now with Belkin’s Boost Charger Pro...
Digital Trends
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
CNET
Cut the Cords With 25% Off Satechi Wireless Charging Docks
Most of the best phones released in the past few years support wireless charging, which means you can get rid of that tangled nest of charging cables on your nightstand or desk. And if you're looking to replace them with a sleek wireless charging pad, stand or station, now's your chance to grab one for less. Satechi makes a variety of simple and stylish wireless chargers, and right now you can pick one up for 25% off when you use the promo code WIRELESS at checkout. It's not clear how long this offer will be available, so we'd recommend you take advantage of it soon if you don't want to miss out on savings.
TechRadar
LG’s 77-inch C2 OLED TV is $800 off with this Black Friday deal
We’re big fans of LG’s C2 series OLED TVs – so much so that we selected the C2 as our TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice awards. LG TVs are seeing some nice price cuts as we head toward the holiday season, including this $800 off a 77-inch C2 OLED at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
