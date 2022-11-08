England’s squad has been confirmed for the World Cup.With 11 days to go until the Three Lions kick-off their Group B campaign against Iran, Gareth Southgate has revealed the 26-man group that will be travelling to the Gulf next week.The boss has largely stuck with the tried and tested, with the most eye-catching selections being Leicester attacking midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.Maddison’s only England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019 - the last squad four-cap Wilson was involved in.Here’s who made the cut for Qatar:GoalkeepersJordan Pickford (Club: Everton, Age: 28, Caps: 45,...

7 HOURS AGO