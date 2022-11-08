ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
NBC4 Columbus

USMNT announces final roster for FIFA World Cup

(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify […]
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in training as he shows off his ball-juggling skills in front of team-mates... with the Man United forward in good spirits ahead of Portugal's World Cup squad announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo looked in good spirits as he showed off his fancy footwork in training ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 37-year-old has endured a difficult campaign to date for United, starting just four league games for Erik Ten Hag's...
BBC

T﻿his week's live football commentaries

We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. L﻿eicester City v Newport County (19:45) L﻿iverpool v Derby County (20:00) M﻿anchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) T﻿hursday, 10 November.
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
The Independent

Who is in England’s World Cup squad for Qatar 2022 and who missed out?

England’s squad has been confirmed for the World Cup.With 11 days to go until the Three Lions kick-off their Group B campaign against Iran, Gareth Southgate has revealed the 26-man group that will be travelling to the Gulf next week.The boss has largely stuck with the tried and tested, with the most eye-catching selections being Leicester attacking midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.Maddison’s only England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019 - the last squad four-cap Wilson was involved in.Here’s who made the cut for Qatar:GoalkeepersJordan Pickford (Club: Everton, Age: 28, Caps: 45,...
BBC

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland

Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
BBC

European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights

The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
The Independent

Fifa 23 predicts winners of 2022 World Cup - after getting last three correct

Argentina will win the World Cup in Qatar - according to Fifa 23.The Albiceleste haven't lifted the trophy since Diego Maradona inspired them to victory back in 1986 for a second title in their history.Lionel Messi's side are one of the tournament favourites this time around after a hugely impressive South American qualifying campaign.And according to a 32-team simulation using EA's flagship title to play out all 64 matches, they do indeed come out on top with skipper Messi scoring in the final against rivals Brazil and taking home the Golden Boot as tournament top scorer.If Argentine fans are...
BBC

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.

