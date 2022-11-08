Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
USMNT announces final roster for FIFA World Cup
(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify […]
Croatia World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Zlatko Dalic announces final 26-man team
The Croatia World Cup 2022 squad has been announced - will the Europeans be able to go one better with these players than they managed in 2018?
Soccer-Croatia's Dalic mixes youth and experience in bid for World Cup success
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic named a 26-man squad with a blend of new and experienced players for this month's World Cup in Qatar, pairing the expertise of veterans like Luka Modric and Domagoj Vida with younger talent like Josko Gvardiol.
Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in training as he shows off his ball-juggling skills in front of team-mates... with the Man United forward in good spirits ahead of Portugal's World Cup squad announcement
Cristiano Ronaldo looked in good spirits as he showed off his fancy footwork in training ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 37-year-old has endured a difficult campaign to date for United, starting just four league games for Erik Ten Hag's...
New Zealand’s Football Ferns Looking Forward to Hosting Team USA Ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is heading to Australia as well next summer.
BBC
This week's live football commentaries
We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. Leicester City v Newport County (19:45) Liverpool v Derby County (20:00) Manchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) Thursday, 10 November.
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
Who is in England’s World Cup squad for Qatar 2022 and who missed out?
England’s squad has been confirmed for the World Cup.With 11 days to go until the Three Lions kick-off their Group B campaign against Iran, Gareth Southgate has revealed the 26-man group that will be travelling to the Gulf next week.The boss has largely stuck with the tried and tested, with the most eye-catching selections being Leicester attacking midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.Maddison’s only England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019 - the last squad four-cap Wilson was involved in.Here’s who made the cut for Qatar:GoalkeepersJordan Pickford (Club: Everton, Age: 28, Caps: 45,...
Reece James out of England World Cup squad but Kalvin Phillips given hope
Reece James has been left devastated after Gareth Southgate told Chelsea’s injured right-back that he will not be named in England’s World Cup squad
France name final squad for 2022 World Cup
Confirmed France World Cup squad - Didier Deschamps names 25 players for tournament in Qatar.
Croatia World Cup Preview: Midfield Still Powers ’18 Runner-Up
Croatia fell one win short of a historic World Cup triumph in Russia, but it’s back in Qatar led by some familiar faces who aren’t done just yet.
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to comprehensive win over Ireland
Tries: Coyd 4, Bechara 2, Halliwell 2, Simpson 4, Brown 3, Collins 3, King, Rigby 2 Goals: Coyd 4, Collins 8, Roberts 6 Drop-goal: Roberts. Player of the Match Joe Coyd hailed England's "professional" performance as they overwhelmed Ireland 121-0 at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup. Coyd crossed four...
Without ‘Kvara,’ Napoli gets 10th straight Serie A win
ROME (AP) — Even without its most exciting player, Napoli is still finding ways to win. With dribbling wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia out with back pain, Hirving Lozano scored one goal and set up another as the Serie A leader beat visiting Empoli 2-0 on Tuesday to extend its winning streak to 10 matches in the Italian league.
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
BBC
European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights
The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
ESPN
CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC drawn with Alajuelense, Orlando to face Tigres
Newly-crowned MLS Cup champions LAFC will play Costa Rica's Alajuelense in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, while Orlando City SC was drawn against Tigres in a noteworthy MLS-Liga MX match-up for the knockout round. The regional clashes were made official during Monday night's draw for the last-16...
Fifa 23 predicts winners of 2022 World Cup - after getting last three correct
Argentina will win the World Cup in Qatar - according to Fifa 23.The Albiceleste haven't lifted the trophy since Diego Maradona inspired them to victory back in 1986 for a second title in their history.Lionel Messi's side are one of the tournament favourites this time around after a hugely impressive South American qualifying campaign.And according to a 32-team simulation using EA's flagship title to play out all 64 matches, they do indeed come out on top with skipper Messi scoring in the final against rivals Brazil and taking home the Golden Boot as tournament top scorer.If Argentine fans are...
BBC
European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans
Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
