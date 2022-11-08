Read full article on original website
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
Altered cell behavior behind resistance in neuroblastoma
Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have identified one of the reasons why the childhood cancer neuroblastoma becomes resistant to chemotherapy. The findings are significant for how future treatments should be designed. The results have been published in Science Advances. Neuroblastoma is an aggressive cancer of the sympathetic nervous system,...
2D and 3D MRIs provide reliable measurements for planning ACL surgery, study shows
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can reliably establish measurements for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) "footprints" that are critical to the placement of grafts for reconstruction surgery, UT Southwestern researchers report. Jay P. Shah, M.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UTSW, and his colleagues used 2- and 3-dimensional...
Childhood lead exposure tied to worse cognitive function in late life
Exposure to lead in childhood is associated with worse cognitive functioning in late life, according to a study published in the Nov. 11 issue of Science Advances. Haena Lee, Ph.D., from Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul, South Korea, and colleagues used a nationally representative sample of U.S. older adults linked to historical administrative data from the 1940s to examine the long-term consequences of lead in drinking water on late-life cognition.
Virtual reality platform developed for context-dependent cognitive research in rodents
In a study published online in Neuroscience Bulletin, the researchers from Dr. Xu Chun's Lab and Dr. Wen Yunqing at the Institute of Neuroscience, Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and their collaborators, developed a high-performance virtual reality (VR) platform which is assembled from modular hardware and custom-written software with upgradability, providing a more economical and flexible tool for context-dependent cognitive research in rodents.
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
Study discovers previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system
The autonomic nervous system is known as the control center for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna's Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
Researchers pinpoint 'depressing' gut microbe with potential for psychobiotic drugs
In a three-year study, researchers from Skoltech, Vavilov Institute of General Genetics of RAS, the Moscow-based Mental-Health Clinic No. 1 named after N.A. Alexeev and Serbsky Federal Medical Research Center of Psychiatry and Narcology have examined how gut microbes in patients with a major depressive disorder are different from those in mentally healthy people.
Probiotic 'backpacks' show promise for treating inflammatory bowel diseases
Like elite firefighters headed into the wilderness to combat an uncontrolled blaze, probiotic bacteria do a better job quelling gut inflammation when they're equipped with the best gear. A new study by researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison demonstrates just how much promise some well-equipped gut-friendly bacteria hold for improving...
Repeat COVID infections increase risk of health problems: study
People who have had COVID more than once are two or three times more likely to have a range of serious health problems than those who have only had it once, the first major study on the subject said Thursday. Multiple infections have surged as the pandemic rumbles on and...
Study provides evidence of protective link between oral microbiome and COVID
Using high-throughput genome sequencing and machine learning, scientists at UMass Chan Medical School have shown a strong correlation between the oral microbiome in patients with COVID-19 at the time of hospital admission and the need for later respiratory support. Published in Frontiers in Microbiology, the study adds to a growing body of research linking the oral microbiome with respiratory illnesses and offers new insights into how SARS-CoV-2 impacts inflammation and causes disease.
Neural networks enlist physics-based computations for faster, clearer image restoration
Fluorescence microscopy allows researchers to study specific structures in complex biological samples. However, the image created using fluorescent probes suffers from blurring and background noise. The latest work from NIBIB researchers and their collaborators introduces several novel image restoration strategies that create sharp images with significantly reduced processing time and computing power. The research is published in Nature Methods.
Menopause: HRT linked to depression—here's what the evidence actually says
A growing number of women are turning to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to alleviate distressing symptoms of the menopause—including hot flushes, bladder weakness, vaginal dryness, joint pain, brain fog, sleep disturbances, anxiety and depression. For many women, HRT can help manage symptoms and minimize disruptions to daily life. The...
Updated rheumatoid arthritis treatment recommendations
Since their first publication in 2010, the EULAR recommendations for the use of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic treatments (DMARDs) in people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have become a most important publication in the field, and their updates are relied upon by many healthcare professionals, professional organizations and other stakeholders to offer an up-to-date and robust analysis on an optimal approach to the application of available treatment options in clinical practice.
COVID sniffer dogs' real-life feasibility study is successful
Research led by University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover (TiHo), in cooperation with Hannover Medical School (MHH), Robert Koch Institute, Hannover Concerts, ProEvent Hannover and AWiAS Aviation Services GmbH, examined whether trained corona detection dogs can be used in everyday life. For the first of its kind study, the project team...
Study shows nearly one-third of extremely premature infants develops late-onset sepsis
Nearly one-third of very premature infants develop late-onset sepsis, a life-threatening infection that occurs more than three days after birth, according to new research from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), in collaboration with the Vermont Oxford Network. The study, published today in Pediatrics, also found that 1 in 2 infants born at 23 weeks or earlier either died and/or developed the infection.
How do we experience the pain of other people?
A new study from the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience recorded the neurons of human patients to show that the pain of others is directly mapped onto neurons in the insula—a brain region critical for our own emotions. Sharing the distress of others is considered key to empathy and our...
Experts call for changes to UK health care system for people affected by bipolar disorder
A Southampton researcher working with Bipolar UK as part of a group of 26 world-leading experts has helped highlight how the health care system in the U.K. is failing millions of people affected by bipolar disorder, resulting in an average diagnosis delay of 9.5 years and inconsistent care. Known as...
Study examines total knee replacement in patients under 21
A new study from researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has evaluated trends in the use of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in patients under 21 in the United States. The study was reported at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2022 meeting (abstract number 08780). According to Cynthia...
