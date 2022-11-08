ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in ‘Seesaw Monster’ for Netflix

By Etan Vlessing
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuChJ_0j3B6KsO00

Netflix has landed the feature rights for Japanese mystery writer Kōtarō Isaka’s Seesaw Monster , with Olivia Milch writing the novel’s adapted screenplay and Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault attached to star as well as produce.

Isaka’s earlier novel Maria Beetle , about a perilous train ride of five assassins, was turned into the action film Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt , Brian Tyree Henry and Joey King with Zak Olkewicz writing the screenplay. David Leitch’s thrill ride adaptation for Sony performed well at the domestic box office and internationally.

Details on the Seesaw Monster adaptation are being kept under wraps, but Hathaway and Hayek Pinault will play rivals forced to work together in an action comedy two-hander, according to Netflix. Hayek Pinault has extensive screen credits that include Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Fools Rush In, 54, Frida, Beatriz at Dinner, 30 Rock and Ugly Betty .

Hathaway’s credits include Les Miserables , Ocean’s Eight, The Dark Knight Rises , Love and Other Drugs and Alice in Wonderland .

The producer credits on the Seesaw Monste r adaptation will be shared by Akiva Goldsman and Gregory Lessans for Weed Road Pictures; Hayek Pinault for Ventanarosa Productions; Anne Hathaway for Somewhere Pictures; and Bullet Train producers Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada for CTB Inc.

Jose Tamez and Siobhan Flynn for Ventanarosa Productions, Adam Shulman and Johnathan Rice for Somewhere Pictures will executive produce alongside Milch.

Daniel Craig Busts a Move in Taika Waititi-Directed, Rita Ora-Soundtracked Belvedere Vodka Campaign

The opening credits of Belvedere Vodka’s new campaign announce that Daniel Craig plays “himself” — and this is Craig like you’ve never seen him before. After a very 007-opening that features a dapper Craig peering out from the iconic Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, Craig offers up a sly smirk before ducking into a waiting car while throngs of fans and photographers crowd the scene. Craig then slides out the other side of the car in an all-black ensemble as he struts down the street and into the lobby of the city’s Cheval Blanc Paris hotel. More from The Hollywood...
Universal Nabs Rights to Bangles Singer Susanna Hoff’s Debut Novel ‘This Bird Has Flown’

Universal Pictures has acquired the movie adaptation rights to Susanna Hoff’s romantic debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, with Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea on board to produce. Hoff, who co-founded The Bangles and is married to Hollywood director Jay Roach, penned the novel about a washed-up pop singer who falls in love with a handsome British literature professor. Chasin and Papandrea will team up to produce the film adaptation under their 3Dot Productions and Made Up Stories banners.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney on What Early Success of 'Ticket to Paradise' Means for Romantic Comedies: "Universal Did a Very Brave Thing"'Freaky' Director...
Why Brandon Perea Made Jordan Peele Cry During His ‘Nope’ Auditions

On Nov. 13, Brandon Perea will receive the rising star award for film at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television — but, thanks to his recent starring role as Angel Torres in the UFO horror flick Nope, he already feels like he’s won the lottery. Here, Perea talks to THR about his career bucket list and red-hot year. Which moment of your career felt like your big break?More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood Delivers Scares for 'Halloween,' 'Black Phone' and MoreCritics Choice Association Unveils Honorees for Inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and TelevisionToronto:...
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford

Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.”  The teaser aired...
Gina Prince-Bythewood, Audible Founder to Receive Gotham Awards Tributes

The Gotham Awards has announced two more tribute recipients ahead of this year’s ceremony. The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the filmmaker tribute and Audible founder and executive chairman Don Katz will receive the innovator tribute.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On' Qualifies for Oscars' Animated Feature Race (Exclusive)'Banshees of Inisherin' Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)How Alexandre Desplat Kept the "Vibrant Heart" and "Innocence" of 'Pinocchio' Alive With His Score Prince-Bythewood’s credits as a writer, director and producer also include Love & Basketball, The Secret Life of Bees, Beyond the Lights,...
LGBTQ Scene Among Cuts Made to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for Kuwait Release (Exclusive)

The LGBTQ+ representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not exactly be extensive — coming down mostly to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of affection between Michaela Coel’s character Aneka and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo — but it’s enough for the moment to have been cut for the film’s release in one Gulf country. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that while only a very small number of edits have been made to Marvel’s all-star sequel for it to be released in Kuwait, amounting to just over 1 minute of cuts in total, this has included the 10-second scene in which Aneka kisses Ayo on the...
‘Skyfall’ Writers on How They Came Up With the Movie’s Last-Minute Title and the Explosive Finale

“We all knew that the script wasn’t quite right.” After nearly 25 years of writing James Bond movies with screenwriter Robert Wade, Neal Purvis still recalls the worrying thoughts he and his writing partner shared when it came to scripting the challenging story for Bond 23, which would eventually be titled Skyfall. It’s easy to sympathize with the writers’ feelings at the time, given that the massive production — and Daniel Craig’s third Bond movie — was dealt a body blow early on in the development process, when studio MGM’s bankruptcy issues put the movie on pause for ten months.More from...
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy

Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms. The legendary director told The New York Times in an interview published online Wednesday that he felt his fellow filmmakers were thrown “under the bus” by Warner Bros.’ surprise announcement in late 2020 that all of its releases for the following year would be available day-and-date on HBO Max amid the pandemic. Christopher Nolan was among the notable names who criticized the decision at the time.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeslie Phillips,...
‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Qualifies for Oscars’ Animated Feature Race (Exclusive)

The Motion Picture Academy’s short films and feature animation branch executive committee has confirmed that Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Eternal Spring are eligible for consideration in the animated feature film category for the 95th Academy Awards. The decision was made after the committee reviewed background materials provided by the filmmakers.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Prince-Bythewood, Audible Founder to Receive Gotham Awards Tributes'Banshees of Inisherin' Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)Versace Fashion Show Scheduled to Take Place in Hollywood Two Days Before Oscars A24’s touching Marcel the Shell...
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
Emotional ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mid-Credits Scene Honors Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

[This story contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.] The final moments of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever delivers on Marvel’s promise to honor the past and look to the future following the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Commands Huge $180M U.S. Opening, $330M GloballyHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)LGBTQ Scene Among Cuts Made to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' for Kuwait Release (Exclusive) The mid-credits scene picks up after Shuri (Letitia Wright) finally takes time alone to mourn her brother King T’Challa (Boseman), whose death in the film mirrors the late Boseman’s...
‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

Kerry Condon, now receiving high marks for her turn opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, will be honored at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards. The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, returns March 9 to J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Prince-Bythewood, Audible Founder to Receive Gotham Awards Tributes'House of Flowers' Creator Manolo Caro Signs With UTA (Exclusive)Disney+ Growth Doesn't Outweigh Streaming Losses, Pay TV Challenges as Analysts Cut Stock Price Targets Organized by the nonprofit US-Ireland Alliance headed...
Snoop Dogg Biopic in the Works at Universal With Director Allen Hughes and ‘Wakanda Forever’ Writer Joe Robert Cole

Universal has enlisted Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-writer Joe Robert Cole and director Allen Hughes, who with his brother Albert directed movies such as Menace II Society and Dead Presidents, to tackle a definitive biopic of iconic rapper and entertainment mogul Snoop Dogg. Snoop is heavily involved with the project announced Wednesday, which will incorporate music from his past catalog. He is also producing the feature along with Sara Ramaker and Hughes. The project will mark the inaugural film from Snoop’s Death Row Pictures, which he runs with Ramaker.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Advance Ticket Sales Race Past...
‘Pinocchio’ Star Gregory Mann Chases Fatherly Love in Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Animated Musical

Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who wishes to be a real boy, chases fatherly love in the official trailer for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical adaptation of the classic tale that Netflix dropped on Wednesday. “People are sometimes afraid of things they don’t know,” Gepetto, a grieving father voiced by David Bradley who carves the wooden puppet Pinocchio after the death of his son, tells the titular character of Pinocchio voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann in the stop-motion musical adaptation of the fantasy drama.  More from The Hollywood ReporterPrice Hikes at Streaming Giants May Fuel Churn Rates As Consumers Opt OutImelda...
Camerimage: Picture Shop Colorist Michael Hatzer Honored for His Work on Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

Colorist Michael Hatzer of Picture Shop received a FilmLight Color Award in feature film for his work on Steven Spielberg’s Janusz Kaminski-lensed West Side Story, during the EnergaCamerimage international cinematography film festival. On Sunday in Toruń, Poland, jury president and The Banshees of Inisherin DP Ben Davis presented the Awards, recognizing colorists in five categories.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Commands Huge $180M U.S. Opening, $330M GloballySam Mendes Honored at Camerimage: "Cinematographers Always Have Been My Guide"Alex Gibney on the State of Investigative Documentaries and the Stories That Are Currently "Difficult to Get Made"  Initiated by color grading system developer...
“The Outside World Is Our Stage”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With the Filmmaking Team Behind ‘Dimensions of Self’

Although Dimensions of Self is a short film, the process of creating the script was a long one. The film, which centers a New York City story contemplating how each time we step outside the door we engage in acting of some kind, first began with writer and star Matias Figueroa interpreting his personal experiences into a variety of media before ultimately settling on film. “It started off as a journal,” he explains in a THR Presents panel, powered by Vision Media, alongside director Sofia Malamute. “And then … [it] was kind of like a short story book. And then...
‘Slumberland’ Review: Jason Momoa in Francis Lawrence’s Innocuous Netflix Kids’ Pic

In the early years of the 20th century, a long-running newspaper comic strip followed the adventures of Little Nemo in Slumberland: Each strip recounted a dream that begins with grandeur but quickly grows strange, until our boy hero awakens abruptly, realizing he shouldn’t have eaten so much right before bedtime. Each installment was a full page, playfully composed and dazzlingly colored, that cartoonist Winsor McCay filled with imagination and charm. It was a masterpiece. (And excellent reprints, though expensive, aren’t hard to find.) Francis Lawrence’s Slumberland borrows its title and hero’s name from this strip (though this Nemo’s a girl, and...
Camerimage: Polish Director Jerzy Skolimowski to Receive Special Honor

Legendary Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski to set to receive the Camerimage International Film Festival’s Marshal of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region Film Award for 2022. Skolimowski will receive the award on Nov. 15, at a special Camerimage screening of his latest film EO, Poland’s official entry for the best international feature category at the 95th Academy Awards. A Q&A with the filmmaker will follow the screening.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Gangs of London' Star Sope Dirisu Says the Shorter His James Bond Odds Become, the "Less Likely It's Going to Happen"Laura Poitras' 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' Doc Secures Numerous International Sales Deals'Nope'...
‘Spirited’ Review: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Turn ‘A Christmas Carol’ Into a Boisterous Bro Musical

Octavia Spencer also stars in Sean Anders’ splashy holiday entry for Apple TV+, about spreading goodness in a world turned divisive and mean. Will Ferrell’s signature comedy style is halfway between obnoxious and endearing, a naïve man-child whose excitable energy is matched by his fearless disregard for dignity. Anyone who’s been missing that persona should find something to enjoy in Spirited, Ferrell’s bid to headline another holiday perennial to sit alongside Elf. His delivery remains inspired and his chemistry with Ryan Reynolds, playing the smarmy Scrooge figure in this busy 21st-century riff on A Christmas Carol, has lots of fizz, even if a supposed romance with Octavia Spencer’s character doesn’t. But is the movie any good?
