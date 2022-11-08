Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault to Star in ‘Seesaw Monster’ for Netflix

Netflix has landed the feature rights for Japanese mystery writer Kōtarō Isaka’s Seesaw Monster , with Olivia Milch writing the novel’s adapted screenplay and Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault attached to star as well as produce.

Isaka’s earlier novel Maria Beetle , about a perilous train ride of five assassins, was turned into the action film Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt , Brian Tyree Henry and Joey King with Zak Olkewicz writing the screenplay. David Leitch’s thrill ride adaptation for Sony performed well at the domestic box office and internationally.

Details on the Seesaw Monster adaptation are being kept under wraps, but Hathaway and Hayek Pinault will play rivals forced to work together in an action comedy two-hander, according to Netflix. Hayek Pinault has extensive screen credits that include Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Fools Rush In, 54, Frida, Beatriz at Dinner, 30 Rock and Ugly Betty .

Hathaway’s credits include Les Miserables , Ocean’s Eight, The Dark Knight Rises , Love and Other Drugs and Alice in Wonderland .

The producer credits on the Seesaw Monste r adaptation will be shared by Akiva Goldsman and Gregory Lessans for Weed Road Pictures; Hayek Pinault for Ventanarosa Productions; Anne Hathaway for Somewhere Pictures; and Bullet Train producers Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada for CTB Inc.

Jose Tamez and Siobhan Flynn for Ventanarosa Productions, Adam Shulman and Johnathan Rice for Somewhere Pictures will executive produce alongside Milch.