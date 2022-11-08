ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Five-star CB Ellis Robinson IV: 'I can imagine how Tennessee felt'

By Jake Reuse
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZQtG_0j3B63xI00
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Ellis Robinson IV is one of the nation's top prospects for 2024, and his last visit to Athens impressed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Nothing eccentric about Mike Leach’s take on upsetting ‘simple’ Georgia: Buy-in, more cowbell

ATHENS — For all of the ‘guru’ status Mike Leach has been assigned, the Mississippi State coach finds his team’s matchup with Georgia remarkably simple. “Don’t get too caught up in it, just focus on what you do,” Leach said this week, asked the key to upsetting the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs when the teams meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Starkville.
STARKVILLE, MS
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously

I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this big building with the highly-polished floor?

Where is this building with a vaulted ceiling, two flags facing one another and a highly-polished floor? See if you can figure this out, then send your entry to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio was one of several people identifying the last mystery photo. He nailed it...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

B-52s to play their final show at the Classic Center in Athens

It’s no question that the B-52s have left an indefinite mark on the history of Athens. Since their first show on Valentine’s Day in a house on Milledge Avenue in 1977, the B-52s have become rock legends whose humble beginnings serve as inspiration for aspiring musicians to this day.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Dawgs Demand Better march from Atlanta to Athens for racial justice

On Friday, Nov. 4, a solidarity walk organized by Dawgs Demand Better was held to bring attention to local racial justice issues. The walk started in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 3 and ended at the arch in Athens, Georgia. Around 6 p.m., the solidarity walk...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Daughter goes on the record during live podcast

ATHENS, Ga. - The daughter of Athens woman Debbie Collier, whose disturbing death in Habersham County has caused much speculation, shared her story Wednesday evening during a live podcast. Amanda Bearden appeared on the "Crime on the Record Podcast" during a special live-stream. Bearden revealed for the first time that...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens hospital completes assessment review

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center says it has finished work on its Community Health Needs Assessments. The hospital on Prince Avenue says it will begin next week the work of implementing changes that are called for in the assessments process. From Sarah Teach, PARMC…. Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Debbie Collier’s death: Daughter says her mom took her own life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The daughter of Debbie Collier, the Athens woman whose mysterious disappearance and death has captured the nation’s attention, said this week she believes her mother took her own life. Appearing during a YouTube live stream of the “Crime on the Record” podcast, Amanda...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

Athens, Oconee voters cast ballots in closely watched midterm contests

Athens Republican Brian Kemp has won a second term in the Governor’s mansion, handily defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff in his Republican campaign for US Senate; he and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock waged a back and forth contest through the overnight hours and throughout the day, with neither candidate getting the 50 percent plus one majority for an outright victory. The runoff will be held on December 6.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens Area Humane Society hosts fall festival adoption event

From corgis and cotton candy, to basketball toss and boradors, the Athens Area Humane Society had plenty to offer at its inaugural Furtastic Fall Festival. The fundraising event brought family fun to the humane society’s main shelter on Sunday afternoon. The AAHS’ main lot was filled with a variety...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy