Transfer portal breakdown: On3 transfer power rankings after Week 10
Here is our 10th set of rankings of college football’s most impactful transfers. This considers all four-year transfers, not just those who changed teams this offseason.
First is an overall transfer ranking; following that are position-by-position breakdowns. These rankings fluctuate weekly.
Among the big movers this week:
+ Purdue WR Charlie Jones: While the Boilermakers fell 24-3 to Iowa, Jones had personal success against his former teammates. He caught 11 passes for 104 yards; it was his third consecutive 100-yard game and his third consecutive outing with double-digit receptions. Jones, who transferred from Iowa after last season, leads the Big Ten and is second nationally with 83 receptions. He also leads the Big Ten in receiving yards (944) and is second in TD receptions (nine).
+ SMU QB Tanner Mordecai: Mordecai, who transferred from Oklahoma after the 2020 season, accounted for 433 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Houston 77-63 in one of the most offense-oriented games in NCAA history. The teams set a single-game record for combined points in regulation. Mordecai finished 28-of-37 for 379 yards and nine touchdowns; he also rushed for 54 yards and a score. He guided the Mustangs to 642 yards of offense (Houston had 710, and Cougars QB Clayton Tune threw seven TD passes himself.)
+ BYU WR Puka Nacua: Nacua, who transferred from Washington after the 2020 season, has emerged as a force in the past month for the Cougars. He had 14 receptions for 157 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner with 1:46 left, as BYU edged Boise State 31-28. He has 40 catches on the season and 36 have come in the past four games. His 14 receptions against the Broncos were a career-high, while the yardage total was the second-highest of his career.
+ Oregon QB Bo Nix: Nix has become a TD machine. For the third week in a row and the sixth time this season, Nix – who transferred from Auburn in the offseason – accounted for at least four touchdowns in a Ducks win. He has accounted for at least three TDs eight times. Saturday, Nix led the Ducks to an easy 49-10 victory over Colorado. He threw for 274 yards and two scores; rushed for 16 yards and two other scores; and also caught a touchdown pass as the Ducks piled up 479 yards of offense. He was 20-of-24 passing against the Buffs, the fourth consecutive game he has completed at least 77 percent of his passes. And he has guided Oregon to at least 40 points in eight consecutive games.
On to the rankings.
TOP 25 TRANSFERS
Player, schoolFormer school
1. QB Caleb Williams, USCOklahoma (left after 2021 season)
2. LB Ivan Pace Jr., CincinnatiMiami of Ohio (2021)
3. RB Chase Brown, IllinoisWestern Michigan (2018)
4. QB Hendon Hooker
Virginia Tech (2020)
5. WR Jordan Addison, USCPitt (2021)
6. LB Drew Sanders, ArkansasAlabama (2021)
7. G Chandler Zavala, NC StateFairmont State (2020)
8. EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLAWashington (2021)
9. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLAMichigan (2020)
10. QB Bo Nix, OregonAuburn (2021)
11. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USCColorado (2021)
12. WR Charlie Jones, PurdueIowa (2021)
13. EDGE Jeremiah Martin, WashingtonTexas A&M (2020)
14. G O’Cyrus Torrence, FloridaLouisiana (2021)
15. CB Eli Ricks, AlabamaLSU (2021)
16. TE Dalton Kincaid, UtahSan Diego (2019)
17. WR Ali Jennings, Old DominionWest Virginia (2020)
18. EDGE Lonnie Phelps, KansasMiami of Ohio (2021)
19. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, AlabamaGeorgia Tech (2021)
20. S Isheem Young, Ole MissIowa State (2021)
21. CB Dwight McGlothern, ArkansasLSU (2021)
22. RB Travis Dye, USCOregon (2021)
23. RB Khalan Laborn, MarshallFlorida State (2021)
24. QB Michael Penix Jr., WashingtonIndiana (2021)
25. WR Jacob Cowing, ArizonaUTEP (2021)
QUARTERBACKS
Player, schoolFormer school
1. Caleb Williams, USCOklahoma (2021)
Virginia Tech (2020)
3. Bo Nix, OregonAuburn (2021)
4. Michael Penix Jr., WashingtonIndiana (2021)
5. Jordan Travis, Florida StateLouisville (2018)
6. Cameron Rising, UtahTexas (2018)
7. Jayden Daniels, LSUArizona State (2021)
8. Will Levis, KentuckyPenn State (2020)
9. Tanner Mordecai, SMUOklahoma (2020)
10. Dillon Gabriel, OklahomaUCF (2021)
11. Quinn Ewers, TexasOhio State (2021)
12. Jayden de Laura, ArizonaWashington State (2021)
13. Ben Bryant, CincinnatiEastern Michigan (2021)
14. Cameron Ward, Washington StateIncarnate Word (2021)
15. Taulia Tagovailoa, MarylandAlabama (2019)
RUNNING BACKS
Player, school
Former school
1. Chase Brown, Illinois
Western Michigan (2018)
2. Zach Charbonnet, UCLAMichigan (2020)
3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Georgia Tech (2021)
4. Travis Dye, USCOregon (2021)
5. Khalan Laborn, Marshall
Florida State (2021)
6. Eric Gray, OklahomaTennessee (2020)
7. Trey Benson, Florida State
Oregon (2021)
8. Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving, OregonMinnesota (2021)
9. Zach Evans, Ole Miss
TCU (2021)
10. Xazavian Valladay, Arizona StateWyoming (2021)
11. Dae Dae Hunter, Liberty
Hawaii (2021)
12. Montrell Johnson, FloridaLouisiana (2021)
13. Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan
Iowa (2019)
14. Tiyon Evans, LouisvilleTennessee (2021)
15. Re’Mahn Davis, Vanderbilt
Temple (2020)
WIDE RECEIVERS
Player, school
Former school
1. Jordan Addison, USC
Pitt (2021)
2. Charlie Jones, PurdueIowa (2021)
3. Ali Jennings, Old Dominion
West Virginia (2020)
4. Jacob Cowing, ArizonaUTEP (2021)
5. Trey Palmer, Nebraska
LSU (2021)
6. Puka Nacua, BYUWashington (2020)
7. Johnny Wilson, Florida State
Oregon (2021)
8. Isaiah Winstead, East CarolinaToledo (2021)
9. Kris Thornton, James Madison
VMI (2018)
10. Daewood Davis, Western KentuckyOregon (2019)
11. Jake Bobo, UCLA
Duke (2021)
12. Tyler Hudson, LouisvilleCentral Arkansas (2021)
13. Grant Dubose, Charlotte
Miles College (2020)
14. Antwane Wells Jr., South CarolinaJames Madison (2021)
15. Shocky Jacques-Louis, Akron
Pitt (2021)
TIGHT ENDS
Player, schoolFormer school
1. Dalton Kincaid, Utah
San Diego (2019)
2. Ryan Jones, East CarolinaOklahoma (2019 – as LB)
3. Tanner McLachlan, Arizona
Southern Utah (2021)
4. Jalin Conyers, Arizona StateOklahoma (2020)
5. Caleb Phillips, Hawaii
Stanford (2020 – as LB)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Player, school
Former school
1. G Chandler Zavala, NC State
Fairmont State (2020)
2. G O’Cyrus Torrence, FloridaLouisiana (2021)
3. T Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Oregon (2021)
4. T Wanya Morris, OklahomaTennessee (2020)
5. G Dominick Puni, Kansas
Central Missouri (2021)
6. G McKade Mettauer, OklahomaCalifornia (2021)
7. C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
Virginia (2021)
8. C Johnny Jordan, Virginia TechMaryland (2020)
9. C Alan Ali, TCU
SMU (2021)
10. C Canaan Yarro, New Mexico StateSouthern Utah (2021)
11. T Raiqwon O’Neal, UCLA
Rutgers (2021)
12. C Jacob Gall, BaylorBuffalo (2020)
13. C Mike Novitsky, Kansas
Buffalo (2020)
14. G Chuck Filiaga, MinnesotaMichigan (2021)
15. G Dillan Gibbons, Florida State
Notre Dame (2020)
EDGE RUSHERS
Player, school
Former school
1. Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Washington (2021)
2. Jeremiah Martin, WashingtonTexas A&M (2020)
3. Lonnie Phelps, Kansas
Miami of Ohio (2021)
4. Chico Bennett, VirginiaGeorgia Tech (2020)
5. Jared Verse, Florida State
Albany (2021)
6. Mazin Richards, North TexasEastern New Mexico (2021)
7. Akheem Mesidor, Miami
West Virginia (2021)
8. Grayson Murphy, UCLANorth Texas (2021)
9. George Tarlas, Boise State
Weber State (2021)
10. Thomas Incoom, Central MichiganValdosta State (2019)
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Player, school
Former school
1. Dennis Osagiede, Liberty
Stephen F. Austin (2021)
2. Kobie Turner, Wake ForestRichmond (2021)
3. Levi Bell, Texas State
Louisiana Tech (2021)
4. Jowon Briggs, CincinnatiVirginia (2020)
5. Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Missouri (2021)
6. Siaki Ika, BaylorLSU (2020)
7. Cory Durden, NC State
Florida State (2020)
8. Kyler Baugh, MinnesotaHouston Baptist (2021)
9. Ja’Mion Franklin, Duke
Notre Dame (2019)
10. Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona StateMiami (2021)
LINEBACKERS
Player, school
Former school
1. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
Miami of Ohio (2021)
2. Drew Sanders, ArkansasAlabama (2021)
3. Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Nevada (2021)
4. Ty’Ron Hopper, MissouriFlorida (2021)
5. Troy Brown, Ole Miss
Central Michigan (2021)
6. Tatum Bethune, Florida StateUCF (2021)
7. Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
Tennessee (2020)
8. Eric Gentry, USCArizona State (2021)
9. Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech
Maryland (2020)
10. Darius Muasau, UCLAHawaii (2021)
11. Jackson Sirmon, California
Washington (2021)
12. Johnny Hodges, TCUNavy (2021)
13. Rich Miller, Kansas
Buffalo (2020)
14. Shane Lee, USCAlabama (2021)
15. Dallas Gant, Toledo
Ohio State (2021)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Player, school
Former school
1. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC
Colorado (2021)
2. CB Eli Ricks, AlabamaLSU (2021)
3. S Isheem Young, Ole Miss
Iowa State (2021)
4. CB Dwight McGlothern, ArkansasLSU (2021)
5. CB D.J. James, Auburn
Oregon (2021)
6. CB Anthony Johnson, VirginiaLouisville (2020)
7. CB Myles Brooks, Louisiana TechStephen F. Austin (2021)
8. CB Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado StateCalifornia (2021)
9. CB Ro Torrence, Arizona StateAuburn (2021)
10. S Reggie Pearson Jr., Texas TechWisconsin (2019)
11. S Bentlee Sanders, Nevada
USF (2020)
12. S Jammie Robinson, Florida StateSouth Carolina (2020)
12. CB Keidron Smith, Kentucky
Ole Miss (2021)
13. S Brandon Joseph, Notre DameNorthwestern (2021)
14. CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
Colorado (2021)
15. S Darius Joiner, DukeWestern Illinois (2021)
Comments / 0