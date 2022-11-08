Transfer portal breakdown: On3 transfer power rankings after Week 10

For the third week in a row and the sixth time this season, Bo Nix accounted for at least four touchdowns in an Oregon win, this one over Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Here is our 10th set of rankings of college football’s most impactful transfers. This considers all four-year transfers, not just those who changed teams this offseason.

First is an overall transfer ranking; following that are position-by-position breakdowns. These rankings fluctuate weekly.

Among the big movers this week:

+ Purdue WR Charlie Jones: While the Boilermakers fell 24-3 to Iowa, Jones had personal success against his former teammates. He caught 11 passes for 104 yards; it was his third consecutive 100-yard game and his third consecutive outing with double-digit receptions. Jones, who transferred from Iowa after last season, leads the Big Ten and is second nationally with 83 receptions. He also leads the Big Ten in receiving yards (944) and is second in TD receptions (nine).

+ SMU QB Tanner Mordecai: Mordecai, who transferred from Oklahoma after the 2020 season, accounted for 433 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Houston 77-63 in one of the most offense-oriented games in NCAA history. The teams set a single-game record for combined points in regulation. Mordecai finished 28-of-37 for 379 yards and nine touchdowns; he also rushed for 54 yards and a score. He guided the Mustangs to 642 yards of offense (Houston had 710, and Cougars QB Clayton Tune threw seven TD passes himself.)

+ BYU WR Puka Nacua: Nacua, who transferred from Washington after the 2020 season, has emerged as a force in the past month for the Cougars. He had 14 receptions for 157 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner with 1:46 left, as BYU edged Boise State 31-28. He has 40 catches on the season and 36 have come in the past four games. His 14 receptions against the Broncos were a career-high, while the yardage total was the second-highest of his career.

+ Oregon QB Bo Nix: Nix has become a TD machine. For the third week in a row and the sixth time this season, Nix – who transferred from Auburn in the offseason – accounted for at least four touchdowns in a Ducks win. He has accounted for at least three TDs eight times. Saturday, Nix led the Ducks to an easy 49-10 victory over Colorado. He threw for 274 yards and two scores; rushed for 16 yards and two other scores; and also caught a touchdown pass as the Ducks piled up 479 yards of offense. He was 20-of-24 passing against the Buffs, the fourth consecutive game he has completed at least 77 percent of his passes. And he has guided Oregon to at least 40 points in eight consecutive games.

On to the rankings.

TOP 25 TRANSFERS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. QB Caleb Williams, USCOklahoma (left after 2021 season)

2. LB Ivan Pace Jr., CincinnatiMiami of Ohio (2021)

3. RB Chase Brown, IllinoisWestern Michigan (2018)

4. QB Hendon Hooker

Virginia Tech (2020)

5. WR Jordan Addison, USCPitt (2021)

6. LB Drew Sanders, ArkansasAlabama (2021)

7. G Chandler Zavala, NC StateFairmont State (2020)

8. EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLAWashington (2021)

9. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLAMichigan (2020)

10. QB Bo Nix, OregonAuburn (2021)

11. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USCColorado (2021)

12. WR Charlie Jones, PurdueIowa (2021)

13. EDGE Jeremiah Martin, WashingtonTexas A&M (2020)

14. G O’Cyrus Torrence, FloridaLouisiana (2021)

15. CB Eli Ricks, AlabamaLSU (2021)

16. TE Dalton Kincaid, UtahSan Diego (2019)

17. WR Ali Jennings, Old DominionWest Virginia (2020)

18. EDGE Lonnie Phelps, KansasMiami of Ohio (2021)

19. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, AlabamaGeorgia Tech (2021)

20. S Isheem Young, Ole MissIowa State (2021)

21. CB Dwight McGlothern, ArkansasLSU (2021)

22. RB Travis Dye, USCOregon (2021)

23. RB Khalan Laborn, MarshallFlorida State (2021)

24. QB Michael Penix Jr., WashingtonIndiana (2021)

25. WR Jacob Cowing, ArizonaUTEP (2021)

QUARTERBACKS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Caleb Williams, USCOklahoma (2021)

2. Hendon Hooker

Virginia Tech (2020)

3. Bo Nix, OregonAuburn (2021)

4. Michael Penix Jr., WashingtonIndiana (2021)

5. Jordan Travis, Florida StateLouisville (2018)

6. Cameron Rising, UtahTexas (2018)

7. Jayden Daniels, LSUArizona State (2021)

8. Will Levis, KentuckyPenn State (2020)

9. Tanner Mordecai, SMUOklahoma (2020)

10. Dillon Gabriel, OklahomaUCF (2021)

11. Quinn Ewers, TexasOhio State (2021)

12. Jayden de Laura, ArizonaWashington State (2021)

13. Ben Bryant, CincinnatiEastern Michigan (2021)

14. Cameron Ward, Washington StateIncarnate Word (2021)

15. Taulia Tagovailoa, MarylandAlabama (2019)

RUNNING BACKS

Player, school

Former school

1. Chase Brown, Illinois

Western Michigan (2018)

2. Zach Charbonnet, UCLAMichigan (2020)

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Georgia Tech (2021)

4. Travis Dye, USCOregon (2021)

5. Khalan Laborn, Marshall

Florida State (2021)

6. Eric Gray, OklahomaTennessee (2020)

7. Trey Benson, Florida State

Oregon (2021)

8. Mar’Keise “Bucky” Irving, OregonMinnesota (2021)

9. Zach Evans, Ole Miss

TCU (2021)

10. Xazavian Valladay, Arizona StateWyoming (2021)

11. Dae Dae Hunter, Liberty

Hawaii (2021)

12. Montrell Johnson, FloridaLouisiana (2021)

13. Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan

Iowa (2019)

14. Tiyon Evans, LouisvilleTennessee (2021)

15. Re’Mahn Davis, Vanderbilt

Temple (2020)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Player, school

Former school

1. Jordan Addison, USC

Pitt (2021)

2. Charlie Jones, PurdueIowa (2021)

3. Ali Jennings, Old Dominion

West Virginia (2020)

4. Jacob Cowing, ArizonaUTEP (2021)

5. Trey Palmer, Nebraska

LSU (2021)

6. Puka Nacua, BYUWashington (2020)

7. Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Oregon (2021)

8. Isaiah Winstead, East CarolinaToledo (2021)

9. Kris Thornton, James Madison

VMI (2018)

10. Daewood Davis, Western KentuckyOregon (2019)

11. Jake Bobo, UCLA

Duke (2021)

12. Tyler Hudson, LouisvilleCentral Arkansas (2021)

13. Grant Dubose, Charlotte

Miles College (2020)

14. Antwane Wells Jr., South CarolinaJames Madison (2021)

15. Shocky Jacques-Louis, Akron

Pitt (2021)

TIGHT ENDS

Player, schoolFormer school

1. Dalton Kincaid, Utah

San Diego (2019)

2. Ryan Jones, East CarolinaOklahoma (2019 – as LB)

3. Tanner McLachlan, Arizona

Southern Utah (2021)

4. Jalin Conyers, Arizona StateOklahoma (2020)

5. Caleb Phillips, Hawaii

Stanford (2020 – as LB)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Player, school

Former school

1. G Chandler Zavala, NC State

Fairmont State (2020)

2. G O’Cyrus Torrence, FloridaLouisiana (2021)

3. T Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Oregon (2021)

4. T Wanya Morris, OklahomaTennessee (2020)

5. G Dominick Puni, Kansas

Central Missouri (2021)

6. G McKade Mettauer, OklahomaCalifornia (2021)

7. C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Virginia (2021)

8. C Johnny Jordan, Virginia TechMaryland (2020)

9. C Alan Ali, TCU

SMU (2021)

10. C Canaan Yarro, New Mexico StateSouthern Utah (2021)

11. T Raiqwon O’Neal, UCLA

Rutgers (2021)

12. C Jacob Gall, BaylorBuffalo (2020)

13. C Mike Novitsky, Kansas

Buffalo (2020)

14. G Chuck Filiaga, MinnesotaMichigan (2021)

15. G Dillan Gibbons, Florida State

Notre Dame (2020)

EDGE RUSHERS

Player, school

Former school

1. Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Washington (2021)

2. Jeremiah Martin, WashingtonTexas A&M (2020)

3. Lonnie Phelps, Kansas

Miami of Ohio (2021)

4. Chico Bennett, VirginiaGeorgia Tech (2020)

5. Jared Verse, Florida State

Albany (2021)

6. Mazin Richards, North TexasEastern New Mexico (2021)

7. Akheem Mesidor, Miami

West Virginia (2021)

8. Grayson Murphy, UCLANorth Texas (2021)

9. George Tarlas, Boise State

Weber State (2021)

10. Thomas Incoom, Central MichiganValdosta State (2019)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Player, school

Former school

1. Dennis Osagiede, Liberty

Stephen F. Austin (2021)

2. Kobie Turner, Wake ForestRichmond (2021)

3. Levi Bell, Texas State

Louisiana Tech (2021)

4. Jowon Briggs, CincinnatiVirginia (2020)

5. Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Missouri (2021)

6. Siaki Ika, BaylorLSU (2020)

7. Cory Durden, NC State

Florida State (2020)

8. Kyler Baugh, MinnesotaHouston Baptist (2021)

9. Ja’Mion Franklin, Duke

Notre Dame (2019)

10. Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona StateMiami (2021)

LINEBACKERS

Player, school

Former school

1. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Miami of Ohio (2021)

2. Drew Sanders, ArkansasAlabama (2021)

3. Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Nevada (2021)

4. Ty’Ron Hopper, MissouriFlorida (2021)

5. Troy Brown, Ole Miss

Central Michigan (2021)

6. Tatum Bethune, Florida StateUCF (2021)

7. Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

Tennessee (2020)

8. Eric Gentry, USCArizona State (2021)

9. Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech

Maryland (2020)

10. Darius Muasau, UCLAHawaii (2021)

11. Jackson Sirmon, California

Washington (2021)

12. Johnny Hodges, TCUNavy (2021)

13. Rich Miller, Kansas

Buffalo (2020)

14. Shane Lee, USCAlabama (2021)

15. Dallas Gant, Toledo

Ohio State (2021)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Player, school

Former school

1. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Colorado (2021)

2. CB Eli Ricks, AlabamaLSU (2021)

3. S Isheem Young, Ole Miss

Iowa State (2021)

4. CB Dwight McGlothern, ArkansasLSU (2021)

5. CB D.J. James, Auburn

Oregon (2021)

6. CB Anthony Johnson, VirginiaLouisville (2020)

7. CB Myles Brooks, Louisiana TechStephen F. Austin (2021)

8. CB Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado StateCalifornia (2021)

9. CB Ro Torrence, Arizona StateAuburn (2021)

10. S Reggie Pearson Jr., Texas TechWisconsin (2019)

11. S Bentlee Sanders, Nevada

USF (2020)

12. S Jammie Robinson, Florida StateSouth Carolina (2020)

12. CB Keidron Smith, Kentucky

Ole Miss (2021)

13. S Brandon Joseph, Notre DameNorthwestern (2021)

14. CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Colorado (2021)

15. S Darius Joiner, DukeWestern Illinois (2021)