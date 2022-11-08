Kentucky to Host 4-Star Florida Football Commit for Official Visit

Photo: On3

With the Early Signing Period fast approaching, now just 43 days away, the Kentucky football coaching staff is ramping up its recruiting efforts. This weekend when the Wildcats host Vanderbilt, they’ll also be hosting a talented four-star visitor.

Will Norman tells Corey Bender of On3’s Gators Online that he will be officially visiting Kentucky this weekend. A four-star defensive lineman, Will Norman committed to Florida over the summer, just a few weeks after using his first official in Gainesville. The trip to Lexington will be his second of five OVs; he’s also unofficially visited Syracuse and Texas A&M this fall.

A monstrous 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman, Norman developed early ties to Florida while attending IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fl. This fall he transferred back to his hometown in Camden, New Jersey.

Camden is a popular recruiting destination for the Wildcats, more specifically, John Calipari. Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner and Lance Ware are just a couple of Camden products. However, Brad White has also been busy recruiting in the Mid-Atlantic. The Kentucky defensive coordinator secured defensive commitments from Delaware (Noah Matthews, Tomiwa Durojaiye) and Pennsylvania (Tyreese Fearbry) in the last recruiting cycle.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Will Norman ranks as the No. 27 defensive lineman and No. 210 prospect regardless of position.

After a couple of running back decommitments, Kentucky could use some positive recruiting buzz. Will Norman can provide that and much more.

Will Norman Scouting Report

“Fluid defensive lineman who is relatively new to football. Measured at 6-foot-4, 296-pounds in February of 2022, but has since leaned up heading into his senior season,” On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote. “Has average length with 32.5-inch arms. A converted basketball player who made the move to IMG from St. Thomas More High School in Connecticut prior to his junior season.

“A fluid, coordinated mover. Lines up as a big defensive end and at defensive tackle for IMG. Has the functional athleticism and coordination to develop into an effective interior pass rusher. Still developing with his technique and is inexperienced relative to most other blue-chip defensive linemen at this stage. Older for the cycle, turning 18 years-old in January of 2022.”