ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

LSU hosts fast-rising 2025 QB target

By Shea Dixon
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9y1I_0j3B5XDE00
Photo: On3

With quarterback commitments in for the 2023 and 2024 classes, who is LSU prioritizing in the 2025 cycle?

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

LSU, Kim Mulkey finish with No. 1 class in the country

On Wednesday, LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second class at LSU, adding four elite prospects that have been ranked the No. 1 class in the country by ESPN. Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the country (AGSR, Prospects Nation and Jr. All-Star National...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Josh Heupel discusses Tennessee's approach to playoff discussion

A lot can change in a week. was the No. 1 team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. After their loss to Georgia this weekend, though, the Volunteers may be on the outside looking in on the first update to the standings that will come this week. Even after all that, Josh Heupel reiterated on Monday that Tennessee’s approach hasn’t changed at all.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

WATCH: 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor raves about Jamar Cain, LSU

2023 Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll EDGE Nyckoles Harbor is one of the nation’s best prospects, who is still working through the recruiting process. LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain as well as the ties with LSU’s Track and Field program run deep with him. Tamara Ards, his “auntie,” is recruiting him from the track side of things.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Daily briefing: On faking injuries, Nebraska’s bowl-less streak and a kicker bouncing back

The NCAA Football Rules Committee last winter discussed ways to prevent the faking of injuries after a rash of thespian collapsing by defenders determined to slow down offensive tempo made a mockery of the NCAA Football Rule Book. Saturday, Illinois tried to use its two-minute offense to catch Michigan State, but lost 23-15 when the game ended with the Illini at the Spartans’ 25. After the game, Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Michigan State “set a record for injuries and miraculously came back. Everybody came back from all of those injuries, so that was a little frustrating, but it’s the game,” Bielema said. “That’s the way it’s played, and that’s what it is.” Steve Shaw, the national coordinator of officials, said Monday that his sense is that the faking of injuries “has not been eliminated but it is down this year.” With championships being decided this month, let’s see what happens.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

2024 Top-20 recruit Eddrick Houston makes first cut

Buford (Ga.) EDGE Eddrick Houston has been offered by close to 40 schools. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound four-star has taken numerous visits over the last year, he has established relationships with multiple coaching staff and he is ready to make his first cut. “In no order, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State,...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Five things I think I know after night one of college basketball

Day one of college basketball is in the books, and it is time to let the opinions fly. We have waited for an entire offseason for this, and I feel like the build-up over the last month has been greater than any other season in recent memory. Over 100 games were played on opening night, now let’s be honest with each other, many of them were not the most competitive matchups, but we play the hand we are dealt.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Previewing U-M vs. Nebraska with a Cornhuskers media insider

TheWolverine.com caught up with Husker Online‘s Sean Callahan to preview Nebraska ahead of Michigan Wolverines football‘s matchup with the Cornhuskers Saturday afternoon at The Big House (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC). Callahan broke down the ‘Huskers and how he feels the game will go. We start with Nebraska’s projected starting lineup.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Ohio State remains in mix for pair of marquee defensive prospects

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is seeing the results of its defensive turnaround this season on and off the field. On the field, the Buckeyes have a top-six total defense, a top-15 run defense and a top-seven pass defense. Those marks are a culmination of the coaching from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and then obviously, the talent that Knowles has to work with.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Bowl Rundown: Kentucky appears to be in driver's seat for Tampa

Only three weeks remain in the 2022 college football regular season. That means the postseason picture is becoming clearer. As undefeated and one-loss teams jockey for playoff positioning, the rest of the sport is eyeing potential bowl scenarios. For Mark Stoops’ 10th team at Kentucky, that means a home in...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy