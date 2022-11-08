LSU hosts fast-rising 2025 QB target
With quarterback commitments in for the 2023 and 2024 classes, who is LSU prioritizing in the 2025 cycle?
With quarterback commitments in for the 2023 and 2024 classes, who is LSU prioritizing in the 2025 cycle?
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0