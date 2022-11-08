LSU hosts fast-rising 2025 QB target

The NCAA Football Rules Committee last winter discussed ways to prevent the faking of injuries after a rash of thespian collapsing by defenders determined to slow down offensive tempo made a mockery of the NCAA Football Rule Book. Saturday, Illinois tried to use its two-minute offense to catch Michigan State, but lost 23-15 when the game ended with the Illini at the Spartans’ 25. After the game, Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Michigan State “set a record for injuries and miraculously came back. Everybody came back from all of those injuries, so that was a little frustrating, but it’s the game,” Bielema said. “That’s the way it’s played, and that’s what it is.” Steve Shaw, the national coordinator of officials, said Monday that his sense is that the faking of injuries “has not been eliminated but it is down this year.” With championships being decided this month, let’s see what happens.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO