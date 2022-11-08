Over the past few years, cryptocurrency sponsorship has poured into Formula 1 at an astonishing rate. Nine of ten teams have some sort of crypto deal, with preseason holdout Haas finally joining that list with an NFT agreement just last week. The deals have taken many forms, from simple sponsorship deals with cryptocurrency exchanges to complicated tie-ups that actually create currency somehow tied to the idea of being a fan of Alfa Romeo F1. There are so many crypto deals out there that it can be tough to keep up, which is good, because if you kept up with all of them and invested your money in each F1 cryptocurrency individually the day the deals were announced, you would have lost most of that money by now.

4 HOURS AGO