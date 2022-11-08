Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
Porsche Introduces New Turbocharged Flat-Four Boxster And Cayman Style Editions
This year, Porsche has introduced several special editions, including an all-new 911 GT3 RS inspired by the original 2.7 from 1973 and the magnificent Porsche 911 Sport Classic with a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox. Now it's the entry-level sportscar's turn with the introduction of the 2023 Porsche 718...
CNET
2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron Debut: More Range, New Name
Now that Audi's family of battery electric vehicles has grown to include multiple models and classes, calling its original dedicated EV simply "the E-Tron" is no longer sufficient. Along with the 2023 model year update, the E-Tron has been rechristened as the Q8 E-Tron Quattro. The Sportback variant follows suit...
Top Speed
Next-Generation Maserati Quattroporte To Become All-Electric
Maserati urgently needs new models if it is to enjoy sustained success as a brand. For this reason, the Italian automaker is currently celebrating a veritable product fireworks display. The Grecale compact SUV has just been launched on the market, and the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio are already waiting for their relay race in 2023. What is still missing is the new generation of the Quattroporte. But there is now new information on this core Maserati model will receive a major overhaul as well.
Aston Martin’s Second Track-Only Hyperbike Is a 225 HP Beast Based on the Valkyrie Hypercar
Aston Martin is returning to the well for inspiration. The British marque has teamed up with Brough Superior for a new track-only hyperbike called the AMB 001 Pro. The company’s latest two-wheeler is again inspired by the Valkyrie hypercar and offers a significant performance bump over its predecessor. Aston Martin and Brough Superior unveiled their first bike, the AMB 001, in 2019. Deliveries didn’t begin until earlier this year, but it’s hard not to be impressed with the automaker’s first attempt at a two-wheeler. The new version takes what was already an attractive package and attempts to improve upon it. This starts with...
Road & Track
Bosch to Pay California $25 Million For Its Role in Diesel Emissions Cheating Scandals
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced Monday the state has reached a $25 million settlement deal with German auto supplier Bosch for its role in the diesel emissions scandals involving Volkswagen and Stellantis. This settlement resolves allegations that Bosch participated in misconduct by...
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 heads to auction
A 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 once owned by Carroll Shelby himself will cross the block at a Mecum auction taking place in Kissimmee, Florida, from Jan. 4-15. Mecum didn't provide much detail on the car's history, noting only that the Candyapple Red ride is presented with a Carroll Hall Shelby Trust title and Shelby Certificate of Authenticity attesting to its pedigree. Actor and director Jackie Cooper also owned the Mustang at one time, according to the listing.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. Close to 63 grand...
TEASED: Abarth 500 Electric Hot Hatch Will Be Revealed This Month
The future of Abarth is right around the corner, as the Italian performance brand has officially teased its first-ever electric hot hatch with a debut set for November 22. For a while now, the company has been reaching out to its fans on social media, asking them to get involved in developing the new electric Abarth 500. The vehicle will be shockingly built on the bones of the Fiat 500e, albeit the more recently revised version found in Europe rather than the half-baked effort that was sold in California, and will be "More Abarth than Ever," according to the brand.
boatingmag.com
Electric vs. Gasoline Tow Vehicles
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The age of electric vehicles (EVs) has arrived. As the world seeks solutions to climate change, replacing internal-combustion vehicles with EVs has emerged as one strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Road & Track
The Off-Road Porsche 911 Dakar Is Debuting Next Week
In the mid-Eighties, Porsche entered the 911 in one of the most difficult races in the world—the Paris-Dakar. Its first entrant, the 953, a lifted, all-wheel-drive version of the then-new 911 Carrera 3.2 finished sixth in the 1984 race. In 1985, the 953 evolved into an early version of the 959, with a 3.2-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, though none finished. Nineteen eighty-six saw Porsche triumph at the Paris-Dakar, with a further developed, turbocharged 959. Those Dakar cars have inspired countless "Safari" 911 builds, and Porsche itself.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW X1, AMG One 'Ring time: Today's Car News
BMW's X1 compact crossover has been redesigned for 2023, and it's about to spawn a new performance grade that will likely be labeled an X1 M35i. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the hot crossover, which looks to feature design details normally found on BMW's M cars. The...
Road & Track
Someone Managed to Put Nearly 250,000 Miles on a 2022 Honda Civic
A used Honda Civic for sale with over 200,000 miles on the odometer is hardly newsworthy on its own. But when said high-mileage Civic is a 2022 model that was purchased by its first owner just over a year ago, we start to take notice. As reported by Tire Meets...
Road & Track
Reviving Lola, The Greatest Racing Car Company Time Forgot
“Well,” says Till Bechtolsheimer, “here goes.” We’re standing in pit lane at Harris Hill Raceway in rural Texas under a blazing July sun. Bechtolsheimer is wearing his full racing suit, standing beside a 1958 Lola Mk1. He slips on his helmet, climbs in, and fires up the four-cylinder Coventry Climax, tickling the throttle with his toe. Then, off he goes onto the track. The man who has just bought the Lola brand is driving a Lola car for the first time.
Road & Track
Formula 1's Crypto Sponsorships Are Crashing
Over the past few years, cryptocurrency sponsorship has poured into Formula 1 at an astonishing rate. Nine of ten teams have some sort of crypto deal, with preseason holdout Haas finally joining that list with an NFT agreement just last week. The deals have taken many forms, from simple sponsorship deals with cryptocurrency exchanges to complicated tie-ups that actually create currency somehow tied to the idea of being a fan of Alfa Romeo F1. There are so many crypto deals out there that it can be tough to keep up, which is good, because if you kept up with all of them and invested your money in each F1 cryptocurrency individually the day the deals were announced, you would have lost most of that money by now.
