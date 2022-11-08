ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly admits Arkansas could be a trap game for LSU

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
Jonathan Bachman | Getty Images

Few teams are riding as high at the moment as LSU. The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last eight games. That stretch includes their most recent win from Saturday against Alabama in overtime.

As good as they feel, though, Brian Kelly knows they can’t afford to overlook their road trip this weekend to face Arkansas. When discussing this game’s potential to be a trap game during his press conference on Monday, Kelly said it could very well be but that it’d be a poor reflection on him if so.

“I guess. I mean I guess that’s what they call it,” said Kelly. “I’ve never bought into that. Because I think if it’s a trap game then you haven’t done a very good job with your football team.”

LSU’s going to be feeling very good about themselves when they get to Fayetteville on Saturday. They’ll be coming off a game where they toppled the titan that the Tide are. That outcome also put them in the driver’s seat for the SEC West. Depending on how things shake out, they’ll have made a jump in the College Football Playoff standings too.

Still, Kelly said he has prepared his team for moments like this. He wants them to have the correct mindset even amidst all their success. If the Tigers want to be constant under Kelly, they can’t afford to have an attitude where they overlook conference competition for any reason.

“Arkansas is an SEC opponent that beat them last year. So, look, your thoughts affect your actions, right? That affects your physiological response. We’ve been working on how we think since day one. It becomes a trap game if you’re not thinking right,” Kelly said. “We’ll get our guys thinking the right way and we’ll prepare the right way. This is about consistency. If they want to be a consistent program, they’ll think the right way about this game.”

Not taking care of business against Arkansas because they’re patting themselves on the back would be a gut punch for the Tigers. There’s a path for them to make the CFP if they get the job done to end the regular season and in the SEC Title game. With that in mind, they can’t afford an unnecessary slip-up against a Razorback team that could very easily knock them off if they’re not careful. If Kelly has anything to say about it, though, LSU will have the right psyche come their noon kick this weekend.

Comments / 0

 

