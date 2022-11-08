On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Texas trending to flip OU commit Colton Vasek

Colton Vasek (Justin Wells/Inside Texas)

Any recruitment that involves both Texas and Oklahoma is going to be contentious. But the stakes are even higher with four-star Austin (Texas) Westlake EDGE Colton Vasek, a Longhorns legacy who committed to the Sooners over the summer.

Ever since his decision, Texas hasn’t relented in its pursuit of him. And Vasek has been back to the Forty Acres multiple times this fall as Oklahoma has struggled in its first season under Brent Venables. Earlier this week, Vasek scrubbed all of his social media of any OU references, and the rumors of a flip to the hometown Longhorns have only intensified.

That’s echoed in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), which now gives the Sooners a 61.8 percent chance of flipping his pledge away from the Sooners. That includes a pair of expert predictions from On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman and InsideTexas recruiting insider Gerry Hamilton.

Vasek is the No. 136 overall prospect and No. 21 EDGE in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 26 player in Texas.

“Productive pass rusher for perennial Texas powerhouse program Austin Westlake. Helped lead his team to a state championship by tallying 56 tackles and 10 sacks during his junior campaign. Stands in at a filled out 6-foot-5, 225 pounds. Possesses average length for an edge rusher despite his height. Strong at the point of attack. Does an excellent job using his hands to stack and shed in the run game. Much more power than you would think for his size.

… Threw nearly 50 feet in the shot put and just over 160 feet in the discus as a junior. Natural pass rusher with a wide array of pass rush moves. Burst and get off are solid coming off the line of scrimmage. High floor prospect who will be a significant role player at the next level and has a chance to become a draft pick if he can add quality mass to his frame and maintain his athleticism. Father, Brian Vasek, played along the defensive line for the University of Texas from 1991 to 1995.”