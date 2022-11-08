ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

veronews.com

Nicole weakens to tropical storm, moves across Central Florida

Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the Treasure Coast overnight, but was downgraded to a tropical storm soon after, weather experts said. Nicole swirled over Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach, about 3 a.m. Thursday and steadily weakened as it moved northwest toward central Florida, National Weather Service in Melbourne Meteorologist Melissa Watson said.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County

Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
People

2 Dead After Being Electrocuted by Downed Power Line as Tropical Storm Nicole Slams Florida

"Never touch a downed power line," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post confirming the deaths Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line as Hurricane Nicole, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, hit Florida. A man and woman died on Thursday after they were shocked by the live line at the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The OSCO said crews responded to the scene in Conway around...
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Voluntary evacuations of Barrier Islands to begin Wednesday

Indian River County will issue voluntary evacuations for certain areas – including the Barrier Islands – Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer toward Florida’s east coast, officials said. Nicole continued to gain strength and was expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. The following areas...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cityofstuart.us

Tropical Storm Nicole - Post-Storm Safety - ADVISORY 2

STUART, Fla (November 10, 2022) – The City of Stuart continues post-storm damage assessment and urges residents to shelter in place until first-responders and emergency management official's clear roadways and issue an all-clear. FLOODING. Do not drive through standing water as it can hide potential hazards such as downed...
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #3

PORT ST. LUCIE – In preparation and response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Port St. Lucie City Council declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Nov. 9. The declaration provides the City with more flexibility regarding expenditures and allocating resources, which may be necessary for localized street flooding, and the potential for wind damage caused by strong wind gusts and tornadoes.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

