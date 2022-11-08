"Never touch a downed power line," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post confirming the deaths Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line as Hurricane Nicole, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, hit Florida. A man and woman died on Thursday after they were shocked by the live line at the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The OSCO said crews responded to the scene in Conway around...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO