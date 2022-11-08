Read full article on original website
Nicole weakens to tropical storm, moves across Central Florida
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the Treasure Coast overnight, but was downgraded to a tropical storm soon after, weather experts said. Nicole swirled over Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach, about 3 a.m. Thursday and steadily weakened as it moved northwest toward central Florida, National Weather Service in Melbourne Meteorologist Melissa Watson said.
Nicole strengthens into hurricane, expected to make landfall on Treasure Coast
Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening as it swirled closer to Florida’s east coast, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 6 p.m. advisory. Nicole was expected to make landfall on the Treasure Coast between midnight and 2 a.m., meteorologists said. “We’re thinking (it...
Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County
Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
Brevard County sees power outages from 70-mph winds as Hurricane Nicole makes landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Brevard County are seeing power outages and strong winds as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach and powerful winds are being felt up and down Florida’s east coast. A recommended evacuation order went into effect in...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
2 Dead After Being Electrocuted by Downed Power Line as Tropical Storm Nicole Slams Florida
"Never touch a downed power line," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post confirming the deaths Two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line as Hurricane Nicole, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, hit Florida. A man and woman died on Thursday after they were shocked by the live line at the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The OSCO said crews responded to the scene in Conway around...
Voluntary evacuations of Barrier Islands to begin Wednesday
Indian River County will issue voluntary evacuations for certain areas – including the Barrier Islands – Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer toward Florida’s east coast, officials said. Nicole continued to gain strength and was expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. The following areas...
Tropical Storm Nicole - Post-Storm Safety - ADVISORY 2
STUART, Fla (November 10, 2022) – The City of Stuart continues post-storm damage assessment and urges residents to shelter in place until first-responders and emergency management official's clear roadways and issue an all-clear. FLOODING. Do not drive through standing water as it can hide potential hazards such as downed...
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Strong winds and heavy rain are spreading across portions of the east coast of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.
Bridges to Indian River County barrier islands reopen following Nicole's landfall
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Bridges connecting the barrier islands to the mainland in Indian River County reopened Thursday morning after they were closed because of Nicole. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday the bridges "are now determined to be impassible by non-emergency vehicular traffic." Impacted bridges...
Evacuations recommended for some in Brevard County ahead of Nicole’s impact
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A recommended evacuation takes effect for some residents in Brevard County on Wednesday morning. Brevard County officials are expecting significant impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. There are concerns over rain, tropical storm-force winds, coastal erosion and a potential storm surge. Brevard County schools will be...
City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #3
PORT ST. LUCIE – In preparation and response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Port St. Lucie City Council declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Nov. 9. The declaration provides the City with more flexibility regarding expenditures and allocating resources, which may be necessary for localized street flooding, and the potential for wind damage caused by strong wind gusts and tornadoes.
Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane...
Flooding a concern for Martin County mainland areas as Nicole approaches
Officials say major flooding is a concern on the mainland areas near canals, rivers and the intracoastal, especially with Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane.
Florida's Gulf Coast, Including Tampa Bay, now Under a Tropical Storm Watch
Hurricane Warning in Effect from Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia Line
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
USACE: Okeechobee Waterway and Canaveral Harbor Lock Operations During Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole
Central & South Florida - Tuesday November 8, 2022: Notice is given that safe harbor lockages will begin on Tuesday November 8 to allow safe passage for vessels before Subtropical Storm Nicole makes local landfall. No mooring of vessels on Corps Structures during event. Locks on the Okeechobee Waterway will...
