English National Opera’s funding to be cut to zero unless it moves from London
The main arts funding body in England has insisted English National Opera, one of the country’s cultural flagships, move outside London in order to qualify for future grants, despite the ENO saying there was no “audience need” to relocate. Arts Council England’s decision to slash to zero...
Slipped Disc
English National Opera begs you to support Bryn Terfel’s petition
Thank you to everyone for their support since Friday. We want to work with DCMS and ACE to aid the levelling up agenda but it has become clear to us that their proposal needs urgent revision so we can continue to be a world-class opera company in London and perform more regularly in all parts of the country, including Manchester. Please help us to get them to reconsider their current decision by signing this petition, kindly set up by Sir Bryn Terfel.
ENO mounts fightback against edict to leave London
Singer Bryn Terfel starts petition after arts council removes English National Opera’s funding unless it moves
BBC
English National Opera fights 'absurd' plan to relocate to Manchester
The English National Opera's boss has dismissed a plan to move out of London and slash its funding as "not doable". On Friday, Arts Council England said it would axe the company's entire £12.6m annual grant from 2023, instead giving it £17m over three years - but only if it relocates, possibly to Manchester.
Slipped Disc
Covent Garden bans the man who booed boy singer
Two tweets from the ROH about last night’s deplorable incident. Malakai is pictured here with Scott Price, his music teacher at Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School.
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK
Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
Slipped Disc
A Cuture Secretary’s very short memory
In The Times today, Lord Smith of Finsbury argues that ENO (of which he is a board member) needs to be saved because it is doing ‘outstanding and innovative artistic work in recent years’. In November 1997 the then-Chris Smith, culture secretary in Tony Blair’s new Cabinet, thought...
Slipped Disc
Unpopular post: The case for closing ENO
The defence of English National Opera by its chairman and chief executive boils down to this:. 1 ENO should have been given more notice of closure. 3 ENO brings employment to London musicians. The third cause must not be taken lightly. The Arts Council has allocated £17 million in tail-off...
BBC
North Wales: Aberconwy asylum hotel plan 'unsuitable'
Questions have been raised about housing alleged asylum seekers at a luxury hotel in north Wales. According to the operators, a rural hotel is being used by the Home Office to ease pressures at overcrowded detention centres in Kent. The site, which the BBC is not naming for safeguarding reasons,...
BBC
Migrants being stranded in London was a mistake, says minister
Mistakes were made after two groups of migrants were left stranded in London this week, the government has admitted. Home Office minister Chris Philp said there had been a "misunderstanding", after people were mistakenly taken from the Manston centre in Kent and left at Victoria station. But he said there...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
Bournville by Jonathan Coe review – hugely impressive state-of-the-nation tale
Bournville, we learn from Jonathan Coe’s notes at the end of the novel, is the fourth in a planned quintet he’s writing under the general title of Unrest. This book also overlaps with the trilogy that began with The Rotters’ Club and continued with The Closed Circle and the Costa award-winning Middle England. All these interweaving plotlines, all the reappearing names, events and, above all, places give the impression of an author whose work is driven by an almost obsessive need to take new perspectives on the past (and its role in shaping the present), to rehearse and re-rehearse foundation myths both personal and national.
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Royal Albert Hall in talks to run the Coliseum
We have received a Whitehall leak about secret talks being held between the Department of Digital Culture Media and Sport about the future of the Coliseum theatre after the eeparture of English National Opera. The plan is for the RAH not to own the Coli but to manage it. The...
Slipped Disc
On Kristallnacht, a new look at German music under the Nazis
Berlin last night hosted the cinema premiere of ‘Klassik unterm Hakenkreuz’. In English: Music under the Swastika — The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz’. The federal minister for culture, Claudia Roth, was among those in attendance. Written and directed by Christian Berger, the Deutsche Wele...
‘Staying here is intolerable’: the truth about asylum seeker hotels
Ali, who has been trapped in a hotel for nearly 500 days, tells of his frustration and his desire to contribute to society
Yvette Cooper quashes ID card idea after Labour frontbencher says ‘on the table’ OLD
Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has slapped down her close colleague Stephen Kinnock after he said the party would consider bringing in ID cards to help control immigration.Mr Kinnock, shadow minister for immigration, said identity cards should “certainly be on the table” as one solution to control small boat crossings and migrants working illegally in the UK.Despite huge controversy over the issue during the New Labour era, Mr Kinnock told Times Radio: “That is certainly something that Labour is reviewing and will be looking at very carefully.”He said that ID cards would be “so helpful” in reassuring the public that...
Slipped Disc
Christian Thielemann retires hurt
The Dresden Staatskapelle conductor has cancelled his forthcoming concerts due to a shoulder injury. His concert next week will be taken over by Tugan Sokhiev and David Afkham, both in Dresden and on tour in Luxembourg.
Slipped Disc
Finns name an American chief conductor
Juilliard-trained Eugene Tzigane is to be chief conductor and artistic director of the Kuopio Symphony Orchestra in Finland. Tzigane, 40, has previously headed the Nordwestdeutschen Philharmonie.
Sunak: Home Secretary and I working ‘day and night’ to tackle Channel crossings
Rishi Sunak said he and Suella Braverman are working “day and night” to end “the unacceptable rise in Channel crossings” as he continued to face questions over her appointment.The Prime Minister gave Conservative former minister Maggie Throup an “absolute cast-iron commitment that we want to get to grips with this problem” after she called for him to promise an “immediate reduction in asylum seekers concentrated in one place”.In the Commons, Ms Throup said: “Despite a productive meeting with the immigration minister yesterday, the Home Office continues to house over 400 asylum seekers in two neighbouring hotels in my constituency”, and...
