This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
Massachusetts groom killed; fiancé seriously injured in motorcycle crash days before wedding
A Massachusetts couple was supposed to get married this Saturday, instead, the groom is deceased, and his fiancé is recovering from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash. On Saturday, November 5, just after 2:00 p.m., the Seabrook NH Police Department responded to a crash with reported injury involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of 319 Route 107.
One arrested, one wanted, in reported Fall River hammer attack that led to robbery
One Fall River man has been arrested and another is wanted in a reported hammer attack that led to a robbery. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, just after midnight, officers responded to the area of the Fall River Justice Center in response to reports of a man being assaulted with a hammer.
Robin Murphy of Fall River denied parole this week in “cult killings”
A Fall River woman known for her reported involvement in the city’s “cult killings” has been denied parole in a ruling handed down this week. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 14, 1981, in Bristol Superior Court, Robin Murphy pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Karen Marsden and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Murphy had been indicted for first-degree murder but was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge in exchange for her testimony at the trial of her co-defendants, Carl Drew and Carl Davis.
Police arrest suspect in Rockland Trust Bank, Santander Bank, other robberies
A local man has been arrested and charged in a string of bank robberies that took place this summer. Police announced today that on Thursday, October 27th, members of the Rhode Island State Police and HIDA task force arrested Sean Sullivan of Providence, RI. Sullivan was arrested in connection to...
Massachusetts postal carrier sentenced to probation for stealing mail
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for stealing money from the mail. Accordiing to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 32-year-old Juan Murillo was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to one year of probation and was ordered to pay restitution of $2,400. On Aug. 9, 2022, Murillo pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service.
Massachusetts mother leads charge to make students leaving a school bus safer
A Massachusetts mom is leading a crusade to get a bill passed on Beacon Hill in Boston that will hopefully make the school bus experience safer for students in the state. Maria Scheri is taking action concerning the illegal passing of school buses by motorists in Massachusetts and states that the legislation has worked in other states.
Heroux declares Bristol County Sheriff victory, Fall River to join MBTA
According to Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, he will be the new Bristol County Sheriff. Heroux stated early this morning that he has enough votes for victory, ending Thomas Hodgson’s 25-year reign at the position. Hodgson was appointed to the post in 1997 and had not received a challenger in...
Cande Light Vigil announced to remember 17-year-old Ethan Kielec who died unexpectedly
SWANSEA — Police Chief Marc Haslam wishes to share information with the community about the upcoming Evening Vigil planned to remember 17-year-old Ethan Kielec. Swansea’s Boy Scouts of America Troop 303 will host the Evening Vigil on November 10th at 6:30 p.m. at the Swansea Veterans Memorial Park, Field #2 to Remember Kielec following his unexpected death on Friday, Nov. 4.
Massachusetts man may not have won $2 billion, but big Powerball drawing made him a millionaire
(November 10, 2022) – A Massachusetts man may have not won 2 billion dollars, but he doesn’t mind settling for being a new millionaire. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Richard Lavery is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the game’s Monday, November 7 drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
