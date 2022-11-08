MENDON, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver fled the scene after he caused a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week, according to investigators. Jimenez Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident-causing death, operating under the influence causing death and driving with a suspended license, in the Nov. 1 fatal crash that killed Alden Adams.

MENDON, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO