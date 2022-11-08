ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Mendon infant killed in drunk driving crash

MENDON, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver fled the scene after he caused a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week, according to investigators. Jimenez Lopez, 24, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident-causing death, operating under the influence causing death and driving with a suspended license, in the Nov. 1 fatal crash that killed Alden Adams.
MENDON, MI
nbc25news.com

Comic book, pop culture fans reunite at Grand Rapids Comic Con

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pop culture fans unite!. The Grand Rapids Comic Con is scheduled to return to The DeVos Place Friday through Sunday, Nov. 11-13. Spring comic con: Grand Rapids Comic-Con to kick off at DeltaPlex Arena Friday. Notable attendees include the following:. Sarah Natochenny - Voice of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy