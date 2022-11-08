Read full article on original website
Shangela dances to her recovery song, breaks down in tears hugging mom on Dancing With the Stars
Shangela came to slay our tear ducts. The drag queen delivered an emotional performance on Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, dancing to Katy Perry's "Roar." Tonight's theme, "My Most Memorable Year," invited the contestants to recount a story from their most memorable year. Shangela reveals advice Courtney Act gave her before Dancing With the Stars. The Drag Race alum chose 2013, the year she broke her leg doing a signature "death drop" and was told she might never be able to dance again.
digitalspy.com
digitalspy.com
digitalspy.com
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez
Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’
Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
This Is Not A Joke: We Found Out Nick Cannon Is Having ANOTHER Kid 5 Days After His Last Baby Announcement
Yes, you read that correctly.
Carrie Underwood Sets The Screen On Fire In A Mesh-Panelled Bodysuit And Short-Shorts For Her 'Hate My Heart' Music Video
Carrie Underwood rocked a stunning, blingy outfit in her new “Hate My Heart” music video, and fans can’t get enough! The Grammy winner, 39, just released the video that coincided with her latest single off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and flaunted her toned figure in a sultry, see-through black mesh bodysuit with fringe detailing, sparkly short-shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs, and silver heeled boots.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star
I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
'Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Breaks off Engagement as Finale Nears
Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits. The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called off their engagement. Windey, 31, is now competing on Dancing With the Stars and accepted Schwer's proposal during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale that aired in September. The couple's split was confirmed by...
Harry Styles Dresses Up As Danny Zuko, Honors ONJ For Halloween Concert
Musical artist Harry Styles recently dressed up as Grease‘s Danny Zuko and honored Olivia Newton-John at his Halloween show. Styles performed in front of a sold-out 18,000-person show, chock-full of people dressed up in their own Halloween attire, but all eyes were on Styles as he pulled off a fantastic Danny Zuko look.
Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video
Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert
A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
'The Masked Singer': Gopher Is a Music Icon
The Masked Singer celebrated the greatest artists of all time with this week's "Hall of Fame Night" episode. The first unmasked contestant was Gopher, who swaggered onstage just like a "Rhinestone Cowboy." Gopher's singing skills were not enough to help him reach the next stage, so he was unmasked in the end! He was revealed to be an iconic funk musician. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
