Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis: Cardinals' win over Rams keeps their small playoff hopes alive — for now
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Unless you think the Cardinals can win six of their last seven games or at least five of their last seven, Sunday’s strange 27-17 victory here over the Rams at SoFi Stadium must be tempered with some serious reality. The only way the Cardinals can reach the playoffs this season, now that they are 4-6, is if they basically win most of their remaining games and pray that a good majority of the rest...
Detroit Lions survive big day by Bears QB, get win for a pair of Dan Campbell milestones
CHICAGO — Tick, tick, tick. The clock in Julian Okwara’s head was ticking faster and faster as Justin Fields spun out of one tackle, then another, and looked for a moment like he might take off running downfield. The Detroit Lions had rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to take a one-point lead against...
WATCH: Jeff Saturday gets game ball for winning his debut as an NFL coach
A strange week ends with an Indianapolis Colts victory, and they all reveled in it postgame. Team owner Jim Irsay, acknowledging "it's been a tough week," gave interim coach Jeff Saturday the game ball after the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. "Congratulations. I know you will treasure...
After Bills win, Patrick Peterson assumes the chains from Kirko
Peterson snagged the game-clinching interception.
Cal Football Coach Justin Wilcox Fires Offensive Aides Bill Musgrave and Angus McClure
The Bears have struggled to run the ball or protect their quarterback most of this season.
South Carolina's Offensive Identity Crisis
National pundits have critiqued South Carolina's offensive strategy for month, but it seems Saturday was the breaking point.
Husker Doc Talk: Don’t Be Fooled by the Rumor Mill
Trev Alberts will name his guy in due time
Comments / 0