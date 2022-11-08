ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried quietly deletes his claim that FTX customer funds are safe

Sam Bankman-Fried voiced only optimism that customer funds were safe following the spectacular collapse of his crypto exchange. Roughly a day before the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried told his Twitter community that everything was fine and customer assets were safe. “FTX has enough to cover all...
bitcoinist.com

Coinbase CEO Says The Crypto Exchange Won’t Suffer The Same Fate As FTX

While discussing what happened to FTX, Brain Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, bragged that his firm is not vulnerable to that kind of issue. He, however, suggested possible reasons behind FTX’s fallout. FTX’s insolvency problem is now a hot topic of discussion among the crypto industry’s top players and community...
Gizmodo

DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges

The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.
The Associated Press

Cryptocurrencies plunge as Binance scraps deal for rival FTX

NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day after crypto exchange Binance said it was pulling out of a deal to purchase failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back out of the FTX deal, struck between the CEOs of the two exchanges on Tuesday. The deal was pending Binance’s due diligence on FTX’s balance sheet. After an initial review, Binance said in a statement Wednesday that it had significant concerns that convinced it to back out of the deal. “In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance said in a statement.
TheStreet

Crypto Is in Big Trouble Again

The year 2022 is turning into hell for the crypto industry. The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion since hitting a record high of $3 trillion in November 2021, amid crypto mania, according to data firm CoinGecko. This decline is explained by fears linked to an upcoming recession, which...
CBS News

World's largest crypto platform Binance buys rival FTX Trading

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in what appears to be a bailout of FTX. The owners of the two exchanges — Samuel Bankman-Fried of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance — announced the deal on Twitter, but did not disclose details. The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX

Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
crowdfundinsider.com

More Shade: Binance CEO Criticizes Use of FTT as Collateral

The dust has yet to settle, and the deal has not yet closed, but Binance’s rapid acquisition of FTX following a liquidity crunch is questioning the entire crypto ecosystem. Just last week, FTX appeared to be Teflon against any attacks lobbed against the digital asset industry. But following an article in Coindesk that questioned its operations and FTX’s relationship with Alameda – a trading platform owned by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, things moved quickly and in a bad direction.
CNN

Proposed tie-up sends shockwaves through crypto markets

New York CNN Business — In an unexpected twist, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it is buying its smaller rival FTX after the firm faced a liquidity crisis that rattled digital assets and sparked contagion fears. “This afternoon, FTX asked for our help,” tweeted Zhao “CZ” Changpeng on Tuesday....
NASDAQ

FTX suspends addition of new clients, withdrawals

Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX on Thursday suspended onboarding of new clients as well as withdrawals until further notice as hopes of a rescue for the cryptocurrency exchange fade after rival Binance walked away from a deal to bail out the company. In a message on its website, the company...
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market sees bounce as FTX boss outlines next steps

The price of bitcoin has bounced back from a two-year low after the boss of the beleagured FTX cryptocurrency exchange apologised for his role in the crash and outlined his plans to rescue his company.FTX suffered a “significant liquidity crunch” this week when customers rushed to withdraw billions of dollars worth of assets due to fears relating to its digital token FTT.As the world’s third largest exchange by trading volume, the uncertainty had repercussions for the rest of the market.Rival exchange Binance initially sought a rescue deal, with both FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, announcing a non-binding letter of intent for the takeover.“Our teams are working on clearing out the withdrawal backlog as is... But the important thing is that customers are protected,” Mr Bankman-Fried tweeted.However this fell through late on Wednesday.You can follow all the latest crypto news, price developments and market analysis in our live coverage below.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange FTX Reopens Withdrawals: Nansen

Troubled crypto exchange FTX has reopened withdrawals, according to on-chain data provided by Nansen. One user was able to withdraw $2.6 million worth of ether (ETH) while another was able to get $1.3 million of USDC out of the exchange. A total of $6.8 million has been withdrawn in the...
CoinTelegraph

Sequoia Capital marks down entire $214M FTX stake to zero

Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital tweeted out a letter sent to its partners on Nov. 10 revealing the firm had marked its $213.5 million investments in FTX and FTX US down to $0, claiming them as a complete loss. The letter said that the crisis facing FTX has “created a...
thedefiant.io

FTX Hit By $1.2B in Withdrawals as Confidence Wavers in Exchange Giant

FTX’s reserves are under siege as a wave of users withdraw their assets from the derivatives exchange after its dependency on its token FTT and its relationship with a sister company, Alameda Research, raised doubts about its financial strength. On Nov, 8, Nansen reported that FTX users had withdrawn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy