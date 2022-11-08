Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Sam Bankman-Fried quietly deletes his claim that FTX customer funds are safe
Sam Bankman-Fried voiced only optimism that customer funds were safe following the spectacular collapse of his crypto exchange. Roughly a day before the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried told his Twitter community that everything was fine and customer assets were safe. “FTX has enough to cover all...
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase CEO Says The Crypto Exchange Won’t Suffer The Same Fate As FTX
While discussing what happened to FTX, Brain Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, bragged that his firm is not vulnerable to that kind of issue. He, however, suggested possible reasons behind FTX’s fallout. FTX’s insolvency problem is now a hot topic of discussion among the crypto industry’s top players and community...
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
Gizmodo
DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges
The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.
The third biggest crypto exchange, FTX faces a liquidity crisis, likely to be sold to rival Binance
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX faced a heavy liquidity crunch on Tuesday as its investors looked to withdraw their cryptocurrency holdings amidst fears of plunging crypto prices. Help from an unlikely source, its rival Binance, which has now signed a non-binding agreement to acquire the ailing crypto exchange, the Financial Times reported.
cryptoslate.com
FTT temporarily jumps 44% on news of Binance acquisition before going into free fall
Update 8.20 pm: FTT continued on its death spiral to bounce at $2.73. It currently sits at $4.52. Update 6.20 pm: The token has continued to fall and is now trading at $9.40, down 60% on the day. Update 5.40 pm: The FTT token has declined further to just $11...
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
Cryptocurrencies plunge as Binance scraps deal for rival FTX
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day after crypto exchange Binance said it was pulling out of a deal to purchase failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back out of the FTX deal, struck between the CEOs of the two exchanges on Tuesday. The deal was pending Binance’s due diligence on FTX’s balance sheet. After an initial review, Binance said in a statement Wednesday that it had significant concerns that convinced it to back out of the deal. “In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance said in a statement.
Crypto Is in Big Trouble Again
The year 2022 is turning into hell for the crypto industry. The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion since hitting a record high of $3 trillion in November 2021, amid crypto mania, according to data firm CoinGecko. This decline is explained by fears linked to an upcoming recession, which...
Binance CEO says takeover of rival FTX is not a 'win for us' and shares 2 big lessons for crypto industry
Changpeng Zhao doesn't view the takeover of FTX as a "win for us," according to a memo to Binance employees. "Regulators will scrutinise exchanges even more. Licenses around the globe will be harder to get," he said. The Binance CEO also shared on Twitter his takeaways for the crypto industry.
World's largest crypto platform Binance buys rival FTX Trading
The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in what appears to be a bailout of FTX. The owners of the two exchanges — Samuel Bankman-Fried of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance — announced the deal on Twitter, but did not disclose details. The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
crowdfundinsider.com
More Shade: Binance CEO Criticizes Use of FTT as Collateral
The dust has yet to settle, and the deal has not yet closed, but Binance’s rapid acquisition of FTX following a liquidity crunch is questioning the entire crypto ecosystem. Just last week, FTX appeared to be Teflon against any attacks lobbed against the digital asset industry. But following an article in Coindesk that questioned its operations and FTX’s relationship with Alameda – a trading platform owned by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, things moved quickly and in a bad direction.
Proposed tie-up sends shockwaves through crypto markets
New York CNN Business — In an unexpected twist, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it is buying its smaller rival FTX after the firm faced a liquidity crisis that rattled digital assets and sparked contagion fears. “This afternoon, FTX asked for our help,” tweeted Zhao “CZ” Changpeng on Tuesday....
NASDAQ
FTX suspends addition of new clients, withdrawals
Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX on Thursday suspended onboarding of new clients as well as withdrawals until further notice as hopes of a rescue for the cryptocurrency exchange fade after rival Binance walked away from a deal to bail out the company. In a message on its website, the company...
Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market sees bounce as FTX boss outlines next steps
The price of bitcoin has bounced back from a two-year low after the boss of the beleagured FTX cryptocurrency exchange apologised for his role in the crash and outlined his plans to rescue his company.FTX suffered a “significant liquidity crunch” this week when customers rushed to withdraw billions of dollars worth of assets due to fears relating to its digital token FTT.As the world’s third largest exchange by trading volume, the uncertainty had repercussions for the rest of the market.Rival exchange Binance initially sought a rescue deal, with both FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, announcing a non-binding letter of intent for the takeover.“Our teams are working on clearing out the withdrawal backlog as is... But the important thing is that customers are protected,” Mr Bankman-Fried tweeted.However this fell through late on Wednesday.You can follow all the latest crypto news, price developments and market analysis in our live coverage below.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange FTX Reopens Withdrawals: Nansen
Troubled crypto exchange FTX has reopened withdrawals, according to on-chain data provided by Nansen. One user was able to withdraw $2.6 million worth of ether (ETH) while another was able to get $1.3 million of USDC out of the exchange. A total of $6.8 million has been withdrawn in the...
CoinTelegraph
Sequoia Capital marks down entire $214M FTX stake to zero
Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital tweeted out a letter sent to its partners on Nov. 10 revealing the firm had marked its $213.5 million investments in FTX and FTX US down to $0, claiming them as a complete loss. The letter said that the crisis facing FTX has “created a...
thedefiant.io
FTX Hit By $1.2B in Withdrawals as Confidence Wavers in Exchange Giant
FTX’s reserves are under siege as a wave of users withdraw their assets from the derivatives exchange after its dependency on its token FTT and its relationship with a sister company, Alameda Research, raised doubts about its financial strength. On Nov, 8, Nansen reported that FTX users had withdrawn...
Comments / 0