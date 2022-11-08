Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: 73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch
73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch The owners of The Robinson Family Farm said 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that caused many of the vehicles to explode at their pumpkin patch on Oct. 15. The family said the fire may have been started by a cigarette and carried by strong winds. The farm hopes to reopen Oct. 22. (The Robinson Family Farm)
SHOP SMALL – Portion of Main Street Temporary Closure
On Sunday November 6th, from 11am-3pm, both lanes of Main St between 4th St and 5th St will be closed. This closure is to accommodate a photoshoot promoting local businesses using 3ft Marquee letters that read “Shop Small”. A detour route will be in place to direct traffic.
macaronikid.com
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Narcity
'Western Canada's Largest Christmas Store' Is Open & It's A Holiday Overload (PHOTOS)
This massive Christmas store in B.C. has gone all out for the holidays and if you love that time of year, this place is for you. Potters Garden Centre Nursery & Christmas Store is actually Western Canada's largest Christmas store and it comes with 28,000 square feet of all things yuletide, according to the store's website.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Comments / 0