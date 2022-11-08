Read full article on original website
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 100 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving three races in swing districts still unresolved. All three of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this...
Pennsylvania House Democrats poised to make significant gains
Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing...
Why There Was No "Red Wave" in Pennsylvania
While Republicans had been hoping for a "Red Wave" following Election Day, it seems it was little more than a ripple in Pennsylvania politics, with the G.O.P. losing out on a Senate seat, and the Governor position. Jeffery Bloodworth, a political history professor at Gannon University, largely blames it on...
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
No concession from Doug Mastriano in Pa. governor’s race as Josh Shapiro thanks voters for victory
Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro is thanking voters for giving him a win in Pennsylvania’s governor’s race. But the Republican nominee, state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin) had not conceded as of late Wednesday afternoon. Shapiro is already claiming victory by the widest margin in a Pennsylvania gubernatorial race...
Pa. candidate who died of cancer was reelected but not because of fraud
CLAIM: Pennsylvania reelected state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who is dead, which is suggestive of shoddy elections or cheating. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. DeLuca, 85, died a month before Tuesday’s midterm elections. State law stipulates that substitutes, in the case of the death of a candidate, cannot be submitted after ballots have started printing — late September, in this case. A special election will be held to fill his seat.
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House
With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead
A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
Fetterman, Shapiro and other Democrats win local midterm elections
Millions of people, including hundreds of students, voted Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm elections, which are some of the most closely watched and expensive in the country. Pennsylvania’s midterms are also vital because they may determine which political party takes control of the U.S. Senate. Here are the...
What factors influenced Pennsylvania and the nation’s voters in Tuesday’s election?
The votes have all been cast in Tuesday’s mid-term election and while some votes are still be counted across the country, we do know how some of the most watched races turned out and there were a few surprises. Here in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz...
Democrat Summer Lee wins Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District
She will be the state's first Black congresswoman. State Rep. Summer Lee has been elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She will be the state’s first Black congresswoman. “Our communities have been waiting far, far too long for this,” Lee said...
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
Pennsylvania Democrats kept suburbs, gained rural voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After Joe Biden eked out victory in Pennsylvania in 2020, Democrats in hugely consequential races for governor and U.S. Senate scored blowout wins by comparison in Tuesday’s election. They ran up the score again in leftward-shifting suburbs and cut losses in rural and exurban stretches where former President Donald Trump is popular. Other Democrats on the ballot in the presidential battleground state won all three toss-up races for Congress and eroded GOP majorities in the state Legislature as the party outperformed expectations while supporting an unpopular Biden. “That means that our side really came out,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat. “It wasn’t enough that you just shaved margins in rural counties. You had to have a big Democratic vote, as well.”
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
Pennsylvania Election Results: Pennsylvania U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Governor race, local elections
(WHTM) – Millions of Pennsylvanians cast their vote on November 8 in races that could decide the direction of Pennsylvania and the nation for years to come. Highlighting Pennsylvania ballots are the races for Governor and U.S. Senate where the Democrat candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both declared victory.
‘We’re going to Harrisburg.’ Paul Takac aims to be bipartisan leader as new state Rep
Centre County will now have two Democrats elected to the Pennsylvania State House for the first time in recent history.
Why are there so many unopposed candidates in Pennsylvania?
Today is election day. The polls are open in Pennsylvania and will be until 8 p.m. Pennsylvania voters will be electing a U.S. Senator, a governor, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, the entire state House of Representatives and half the State Senate. Voters appear to be engaged for...
Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania
The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It’s normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. By Wednesday the bogus...
