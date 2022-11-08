Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
theonlycolors.com
3-2-1 Preview: 3 Key Stats, 2 Things We Want To See and 1 Best Bet for Michigan State vs. Rutgers
Michigan State needs to win two out of its next three games for Quick Lane Bowl (or another bowl game) glory. It gets started this weekend against a Rutgers team that is also hungry for bowl eligibility as well, but does the Scarlet Knights’ offense have what it takes to satisfy that hunger?
theonlycolors.com
Spartans Reacts: Confusing optimism for Michigan State fans
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Saturday’s game against Illinois did not go as expected for Michigan State fans. Sure, it...
theonlycolors.com
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
theonlycolors.com
Bad Betting Advice, Week 11: Knight’s Gambit
It’s amazing how quickly things can change. A week ago, the Michigan State Spartans were reeling. The kings and queens of Spartan Nation were hunkering down in their castles. A series of extremely poor decisions resulted in several key pieces being removed from the board. The prospects of pulling any sort of victory out of the 2022 season were grim.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State is feeling good following upset victory, moving forward to Rutgers
The Michigan State football program held its weekly assistant coach/player media availability on Tuesday, following the team’s 23-15 upset victory over Illinois on Saturday. Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton was the first to speak, starting off by talking about the Spartans’ improved defensive play as of late. Hazelton said the team has benefitted from getting healthier and getting several key playmakers back on the field, but the experience the younger guys were able to get has played a big role in the improved play as well.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Rutgers (2016)
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan) In a turbulence-filled 2022 season for Michigan State’s program, Mel Tucker and company picked up maybe their most impressive victory against No. 16 Illinois in Champaign this past Saturday. The Spartans defeated the Fighting Illini 23-15, keeping the team alive in contention for...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: No. 2 Gonzaga Preview
Michigan State (1-0), No. 32 (Kenpom) After a season-opening win against Northern Arizona, the Michigan State men’s basketball team begins a daunting stretch of games that will rival even the 2001-2002 season for level of difficulty (that season saw the Spartans play six top-25 opponents in the non-conference season).
theonlycolors.com
5 Questions with On The Banks: Are Rutgers fans buying into Greg Schiano’s long-term vision?
In a battle of 4-5 Big Ten East teams, Rutgers visits East Lansing to take on Michigan State on Saturday at noon Eastern Time (Big Ten Network). Michigan State comes into the game with a slightly better record in Big Ten Conference play (2-4) compared to Rutgers (1-5), but both teams will be searching for a victory to get closer to bowl eligibility.
theonlycolors.com
Against All Odds, Week 10: Never Say Never Again
It’s OK to admit it. A week ago, it felt like the sky was falling. The idea that the Michigan State Spartans could eke out a victory on Saturday over the Illinois Fighting Illini seemed like some far-fetched caper from a spy novel. This particular doctor gave the Spartans almost no chance. But we were wrong, very wrong. And I think that I know the reason.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: Will Michigan State go bowling?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. At more than one point this season, the idea of Michigan State playing in...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football picks up 2023 preferred walk-on commitment from linebacker Brayden Courser
Michigan State football picked up a preferred walk-on commitment on Monday night. While the attention of Michigan State fans was turned to the season opener for men’s basketball, Mel Tucker and company landed a PWO commitment from 2023 linebacker Brayden Courser out of Detroit Catholic Central. Courser is listed...
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Turnovers not an issue in Michigan State’s win over Northern Arizona
Michigan State basketball opened its regular season campaign with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona. Turnovers have always been a big issue with Tom Izzo-coached teams. However, that wasn’t a problem on Monday as the Spartans only had nine turnovers against the Lumberjacks (NAU had 12). “When you only...
