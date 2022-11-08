Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina
A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
Tributes flowing for Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro, dead at 63
Tributes are flowing for Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro (real name Darren Henley) who died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, at the age of 63. The band announced the news on social media. “Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
What Did Jimi Hendrix Do at the Infamous Monterey Pop Festival in 1967?
Jimi Hendrix performed at the Monterey pop Festival back in 1967. His career would explode soon after that, as he released three albums before his death three years later.
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
Bob Dylan’s ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song': Book Review
Bob Dylan offered a few thoughts on songwriting to The New Yorker in 1964, as sessions continued for his fourth studio album, Another Side of Bob Dylan. "Songs are so confining," the 23-year-old said. "Woody Guthrie told me once that songs don't have to rhyme – that they don't have to do anything like that. But it's not true. A song has to have some kind of form to fit into the music. You can bend the words and the meter, but it still has to fit somehow."
Manics and Suede for Two Nights in SoCal
Manics and Suede for Two Nights in SoCal: This awesome double bill of Brit-pop/Brit-rock hits L.A. a night after show at the House of Blues in Anaheim. Like the recent Pet Shop Boys/New Order tour, the bands are alternating headline spots, with Suede closing in L.A. and the Manics closing in Anaheim.
Who is Arthur Kar, the Guy from the Outro of “No BS” on Her Loss from Drake and 21 Savage?
Rap tracks are fertile ground for fun, sometimes off-the-wall interjections and outros from luminaries to nobodies in the rap universe. They’re the modern day rap skit. If you’ve been listening to Drake and 21 Savage’s new banger album Her Loss on repeat over the weekend, you were treated to the latest — and one of the longest — outro speeches on “No BS.” In it, the unidentified man with a thick French accent talks poseurs in Paris flexing with cheesy expensive cars, claims to be the guy in charge of the lights of the Eiffel Tower, and gets hype on “21 and The Boy,” aka Savage and Drake.
English National Ballet: Ek/Forsythe/Quagebeur review – masters at work
It’s 109 years since the Ballets Russes premiered the Rite of Spring, and the countless versions that have followed over the decades seem to prove that people can’t get enough of ritual sacrifice. At least not when accompanied by Stravinsky’s mighty score. Swedish choreographer Mats Ek made his first Rite back in 1984, but dissatisfied with how it turned out, he’s returned to it nearly 40 years on, creating this world premiere for English National Ballet.
Pooh Shiesty’s New Nightcore
Pooh Shiesty’s New Nightcore: Multi-platinum rapper Pooh Shiesty is celebrating the two year anniversary of the “Back in Blood (Feat. Lil Durk)” single with a New Nightcore remix. “Come get it back in blood,” Shiesty asserts, while letting out a purr. According to the press release,...
Laura Poitras’ Venice Winner ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Scores Raft of Fresh Sales
The U.K.’s Altitude Film Sales and Participant Media in the U.S. have announced a slew of fresh sales on Laura Poitras’ doc “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” which won the Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The high-profile doc about U.S. artist and activist Nan Goldin and her battle to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid overdose crisis, which also played in Toronto and New York, has been acquired by Madman for Australia and New Zealand; Cineart for Benelux and Pyramide Films for France. Further deals were also closed with Klockworx (Japan); Strada (Greece); Sun Distribution...
Six Years After His Death, Juan Gabriel’s First Posthumous Album Arrives: Son Ivan Gabriel & Collaborators Talk Putting ‘Los Duo 3’ Together
Juan Gabriel was so clear about how he wanted Los Dúo 3 to sound that he recorded all his parts and had a list of guest singers. Six years after his death, his heirs and team are finally presenting the last project the prolific Mexican singer-songwriter was working on: a third album of duets of hits, including the singles “Déjame Vivir” with Anahí, “Ya” with Banda El Recodo and La India, and “Mía un Año” with Eslabón Armado, as well as the focus track “De Mí Enamórate” with Danna Paola. Los Dúos 3 makes its debut on Thursday (November 10) at...
English National Ballet review: Triple bill is a confident and smart statement of identity
English National Ballet’s new programme shows a company light on its feet, at ease with itself and ready to experiment. As a statement of identity, it’s confident, smart, and very well danced.Under director Tamara Rojo, ENB has punched above its weight in working with international choreographers. This triple bill offers a new Rite of Spring from big European name Mats Ek, a revival that builds on ENB’s relationship with star choreographer William Forsythe, and a work by homegrown choreographer Stina Quagebeur. Rojo is leaving to direct San Francisco Ballet; Aaron Watkin, her successor, will inherit a company on a roll.Ek...
SF Symphony, conductor Juraj Valčuha, pianist Behzod Abduraimov showcase pure opulence at Davies Symphony Hall
SF Symphony, conductor Juraj Valčuha, pianist Behzod Abduraimov showcase pure opulence at Davies Symphony Hall. With Slovakian conductor Juraj Valčuha at the helm from Nov. 3 to 6, the SF Symphony showcased the divine works of Hannah Kendall, Sergei Prokofiev and Sergei Rachmaninoff. The symphony’s rich, exuberant sounds tumultuously transported audiences through time, from 1800s London to 1940s Russia.
The Draughtsman’s Contract review – Peter Greenaway’s cerebral intrigue still beguiles
After 40 years, here is a re-release of a classic product of the British Film Institute and Channel 4, in the era when they high-mindedly sponsored non-commercial artistry. If anything, Peter Greenaway’s film looks more brilliant, more uncompromisingly cerebral and more exasperating than ever. Watching it again, I found myself thinking of Congreve, Dangerous Liaisons and The Wicker Man.
Christine Goerke Receives Major Honor From French Government
Christine Goerke was named a Chevalier de l’orde des Arts et des Lettres by the French government. The soprano receive the distinction on Nov. 6 at the Kennedy Center November 6 following a performance of “Elektra.”. The Ordre des Arts et des Lettres was established by the French...
New True Crime Documentary ‘Kings of Coke’ Digs Into Montreal’s Past As “Bank Robbery Capital of North America”
Newly released on Crave, Kings of Coke takes a deep dive into Montreal’s deep criminal roots via a film noir-style documentary that covers decades of the Irish Mob’s involvement in the city’s cocaine trade. Once labelled the “bank robbery capital of North America,” Montreal has long been...
Review: Bill Frisell’s jazz quartet emphasizes interplay
“Four,” Bill Frisell (Blue Note) Guitarist Bill Frisell’s new jazz quartet album is like a stimulating conversation among friends who swap quick quips and insights, the shifts in mood frequent and unpredictable. The ensemble effort emphasizes inventive interplay and the collective colors created, rather than solos or flashy riffs.
