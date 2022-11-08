Bob Dylan offered a few thoughts on songwriting to The New Yorker in 1964, as sessions continued for his fourth studio album, Another Side of Bob Dylan. "Songs are so confining," the 23-year-old said. "Woody Guthrie told me once that songs don't have to rhyme – that they don't have to do anything like that. But it's not true. A song has to have some kind of form to fit into the music. You can bend the words and the meter, but it still has to fit somehow."

