Read full article on original website
Related
msueagles.com
Volleyball Excited for Addition of 6 Newcomers for 2023 Season
MOREHEAD, Ky. – Morehead State Volleyball is excited to announce the addition of six student-athletes slated to join the program beginning in the Fall of 2023. All are slated to be members of the indoor and beach volleyball squads. The newest Eagles are middle blocker Amelia Nott, defensive specialist...
msueagles.com
Talented Duo Sign With Eagle Beach Volleyball
MOREHEAD, Ky. – Morehead State Beach Volleyball has announced the addition to two student-athletes who will join the program for the 2023-24 season. The newest Eagles are Bella Marita and Landyn Snowden. "We are excited to welcome Bella and Landyn to our beach volleyball family. Throughout the recruiting process,...
msueagles.com
Volleyball Hosts SEMO for Regular Season Finale and Senior Day
SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO AND STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Looking to jockey for a top-three seed in the OVC Tournament, Morehead State volleyball hosts Southeast Missouri Friday and Saturday on the league's final regular-season weekend. Both teams sit at 9-7 and could jump into the third seed with wins. Friday begins at 6 p.m. ET with Saturday at 2 p.m.
theshelbyreport.com
AppHarvest Appoints Phillips To Board Of Directors
Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest has appointed Hollie Harris Phillips, Appalachian Regional Healthcare president and CEO, as an independent director of the company and a member of the audit committee, effective immediately. Phillips has served as president and CEO of the 14-hospital healthcare system, which includes physician practices, home health agencies, home...
msueagles.com
Football Eagles Face Rival Dayton on Saturday in Ohio
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS, LIVE VIDEO AND AUDIO) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- It's rivalry week for Morehead State football, and the Eagles play their closest PFL rival at Dayton this week. Kickoff Saturday is at 1 p.m. ET at Welcome Stadium. It can be heard...
msueagles.com
Women's Basketball Heads to In-State SEC Foe Kentucky Friday
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Women's basketball returns to the commonwealth to take on in-state SEC foe Kentucky Friday. The Eagles fell in their season opener at South Florida Monday night, despite shooting over 50 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter. Senior Veronica Charles led the team with nine points, while Hallie Rhodes, who came off the bench, tallied seven points of her own.
msueagles.com
Men's Hoops Returns for Home Opener Versus CU-Harrodsburg Thursday Evening
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Following a hard-fought season opener at Indiana, Morehead State basketball returns to the friendly FamilyLeisure.com Court in Johnson Arena for its 2022-23 home debut. The Eagles entertain new opponent Campbellsville-Harrodsbrg (Ky.) Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The game can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network...
spectrumnews1.com
Increased absences leads to Kentucky schools closing
RICHMOND, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts are either closed or already using NTI days this month because of illness. Many are in central Kentucky, including Fayette, Scott and Madison counties. Some of Kentucky’s schools are experiencing high numbers of absences because of sickness, and the Madison...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
fox56news.com
Kentuckians reject Amendment #1
The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
fox56news.com
Madison County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Madison County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
fox56news.com
Hundreds of acres burned overnight in Estill County
IRVINE, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Wednesday, people throughout central Kentucky woke up to the smell of smoke coming from wildfires. Bridget Abernathy with The Kentucky Division of Forestry reported that in the past 24 hours, there were 34 new fires. That adds to the total of 330 wildfires...
Popculture
Toby Keith Makes Surprise Performance, His First Following Cancer Diagnosis
Toby Keith recently made a surprise performance, marking his first time playing to a crowd since his cancer diagnosis. Billboard reports that, on Friday, the country music superstar sang a few songs at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. Keith was visiting the city for the 2022 Breeder's World Cup Championship event, which was held at Keeneland Race Course.
WKYT 27
Drone video of Estill County wildfire
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
q95fm.net
2022 General Election Results For Floyd County
REP, Rand Paul – 7,296. U.S. Representative In Congress, 5th Congressional District:. State Representative, 95th Representative District:
wdrb.com
Clark County sheriff-elect posts about Charlestown mayor after defeating her husband in race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly elected sheriff's social media post has some people questioning its true meaning. On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff-elect Scottie Maples posted on Facebook, "I'm accepting applications for Mayor of Charlestown, apply within. #ImNotDone #YouAreNextTreva." Treva Hodges is the mayor of Charlestown, a city in Clark...
fox56news.com
Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
Comments / 0