Logistics Property Company Closes $1.8 Billion Venture Two Industrial Real Estate Fund
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Logistics Property Company, LLC (“LPC”) closed its second develop-to-core fund, LPC Logistics Venture Two LP, (“Venture II”) with total equity commitments of $1.8 billion from several global institutional investors and co-investment by LPC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005898/en/ Butterfield Distribution Center, 2800 Diehl Road, Aurora, IL. Image courtesy of Logistics Property Company, LLC
Room to Read Appoints Sonny Kalsi to Global Board of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Room to Read, a leading global education organization focused on children’s literacy and girls’ education, today announced the appointment of Sonny Kalsi to its global board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005066/en/ Sonny Kalsi, Co-Chief Executive Officer of BentallGreenOak, is appointed to Room to Read’s global board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
nationalhogfarmer.com
17 Dutch pig industry partners launch new platform
Seventeen Dutch companies active in the pig business have signed a strategic partnership agreement. Hereby they have agreed to combine their strengths and knowledge in international pig production. For this purpose, they created a brand new global platform: Dutch Agribusiness Worldwide. This global platform was created to make Dutch knowledge...
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
Zelis Acquires Payspan to Expand Connected Healthcare Platform
HealthTech company Zelis has completed its acquisition of Payspan, a provider of healthcare and electronic payment and reimbursement automation services. The combination of the two companies will bring together their capabilities in the new Zelis Advanced Payment Platform, Zelis said Wednesday (Nov. 9) in a press release. “Zelis and Payspan...
Digital Health Reshaping MedTech Industry as Consumers Demand “Anywhere, Everywhere” Healthcare, Accenture and AdvaMed Report Finds
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- The medical technology (MedTech) industry is being reshaped by digital health and consumers’ expectations to receive care how, when and where they want, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and AdvaMed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005130/en/ The MedTech industry is being reshaped by digital health and consumers’ expectations to receive care how, when and where they want, says Accenture and AdvaMed. (Photo: Business Wire)
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Arnold Ventures awards $7.4 million for prosecution research
Arnold Ventures has announced grants totaling $7.4 million to rigorously study prosecutor office policies. The funding was awarded to 14 prosecution-related research projects covering 19 states and 40 prosecutors’ offices. Projects include studying cost-benefit analysis of pretrial diversion programs, measuring outcomes from prosecutorial recommendations on bail and detention, and researching prosecutors’ efforts to reduce racial disparities in the criminal legal system. Arnold Ventures is focused on how prosecutors can use their discretion to promote racial equity, transparency, and data-driven decision making, use punitive measures sparingly, and prioritize a holistic approach to community safety.
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech KodyPay Finalizes $5M Pre-Series A to Accelerate Business Expansion
KodyPay, a payments company, has raised an additional $5 million in Q3 2022. The financing round involved major shareholders “alongside new strategic investors bringing the total funding raised to US$10 million.”. KodyPay claims that it “brings the ease and optionality of online payments to brick & mortar businesses.” Using...
salestechstar.com
Reprise Expands Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for Demo Creation
The leading demo creation platform provider rounds out executive team to support exponential SaaS growth predicted in 2023. Reprise, the industry-leading demo creation platform provider, announces the appointment of its Chief Revenue, Financial and Marketing officers rounding out its robust leadership team. This addition comes on the heels of Reprise’s sustained growth and recent customer partnerships with Talkdesk, Bonusly and Medius; underscoring the rising demand for enterprise-ready solutions for leading SaaS organizations.
technode.global
Singapore climatetech venture builder Wavemaker Impact announces first close of its debut fund
Singapore-based climatetech venture builder Wavemaker Impact (WMI) announced the first close of its debut fund to drive decarbonization in the region at scale. In a statement on Wednesday, the firm said its limited partners include Pavilion Capital, an investment company established in Singapore in 2012; JG Digital Equity Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Philippines’ JG Summit Holdings; Kajima Ventures; Grantham Foundation, a Boston-based climate investor; and a number of family offices and high net worth investors in Asia and Europe.
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Diversity 2.0: Moving From Pledges to Progress
The great irony of the meetings industry is that its core mission is to bring people together — but not everyone feels welcome. The industry is predominantly white, slow to adopt diverse practices and often inaccessible to people with disabilities. According to the 2022 Equity Benchmarking Study, released in...
Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
informedinfrastructure.com
Mayer Brown expands digital infrastructure capabilities with addition of three-lawyer team led by Emily Naughton in DC
Mayer Brown announced today that Emily Naughton has joined the firm as a partner in its Real Estate Markets practice and Projects & Infrastructure team in Washington DC, along with associates Whitney Smith and Sarah Mernin. They join from Greenberg Traurig, LLP. “Structuring and negotiating transactions to support real estate...
Trade X to Add Mexico to Cross-Border Automotive Trading Platform
Cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has announced it will open a trade route in Mexico and allow that country’s dealers and fleet owners to trade with their peers in Canada and Nigeria. The company will also open other corridors to Mexico in the future to enable more opportunities...
crowdfundinsider.com
BankWise Technology Helps Power Quontic Bank’s Wearable Pay Ring
BankWise Technology, a Saratoga Springs developer of custom programming for banks, announced that it has “provided the system development, integration, and support for the nation’s first wearable payment ring launched by digital bank, Quontic.”. The Quontic Pay Ring is described as “an innovative payment technology that allows Quontic...
Control Engineering
Robotic process automation market projected to reach $70 billion by 2032
The demand is increasing for robotic process automation in healthcare, as robotic process automation can mimic human interaction. The demand, according to Future Market Insights, will lead to substantial growth over the next decade, projecting to reach almost $70 billion by 2032. According to a Future Market Insights study, ESOMAR-certified...
US News and World Report
Major Private Equity Firms Become Latest Targets in SEC's Communication Probe
(Reuters) - U.S. private equity giants KKR & Co Inc, Apollo Global Management and Carlyle Group were added to a broad regulatory inquiry into how financial firms track employees' digital communications, filings by the companies showed on Wednesday. The scope of the investigation around how Wall Street handles work-related communications...
fintechnexus.com
Finastra and Jifiti: partners in embedded finance
Embedded everything is the 2022 fall mantra. On Monday, Finastra and Jifiti announced a point of sale Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) embedded finance partnership for financial institutions. The partnership will enable banks in the Finastra ecosystem to offer point-of-sale BNPL via merchants through Jifiti. Jeannette Kescenovitz, Sr. Director of...
makeuseof.com
5 Cybersecurity Frameworks Companies Use to Protect Data
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. A framework is a useful skeleton of a structure or method. It is the policy, procedure, theoretical knowledge, and practical applications that provide guidance for the actions to be taken and provide better and faster results.
Shark Tank-fame World’s Fastest Cooking Device On2Cook Secures Seed Funding Over 2 Million USD, Valuation Stands at 100 Crore
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Inventor and Entrepreneur Sanandan (Sandy) Sudhir, who created quite some ripples in Shark Tank with the world’s fastest cooking device, has declared that his startup On2Cook India Pvt Ltd has secured seed funding of over 2 Million USD. The funding round was led by angel investor Dr Mayur Desai, who infused the first tranche of Rs 16 crore for 16% equity, reaffirming the startup’s valuation at 12.5 Million USD. The round also saw the participation of NRI investor Nirbhay Gandhi. On2Cook is currently making an appearance at GulfHost 2022 at World Trade Centre in Dubai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005461/en/ (L-R) Sanandan Sudhir, CEO & Founder On2Cook, Investor Shaival Desai from Desai family office (Photo: Business Wire)
