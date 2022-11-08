Arizona Proposition 308: Dreamers could get in-state tuition under measure leading in early returns

Leer en español

Arizona voters appeared in favor Tuesday of granting undocumented students the ability to pay in-state tuition at state colleges and universities. Early returns showed a majority of voters backing Proposition 308.

If passed, Proposition 308 also would allow students to receive state-funded aid like grants and scholarships.

Proposition 308 would repeal portions of another statewide ballot measure passed in 2006 that put restrictions on undocumented students, also known as Dreamers.

Under Proposition 308, any college student, regardless of their legal status in the U.S., would qualify for in-state tuition if they graduated from an Arizona high school and has lived in the state for two years prior.

Supporters launched a campaign to convince voters to vote yes on Proposition 308 months before the election. It featured a chorus of prominent Democratic and Republican leaders, including U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, as well as bilingual television and radio ads.

While there was not an organized campaign against the proposition, the ballot measure has faced opposition from largely Republican voters and elected leaders.

If the measure passes, Arizona would become the 23rd state in the country that allows undocumented students to pay in-state tuition.

On Election Night, supporters of Proposition 308 expressed optimism that their lead in the first batch of voting results would hold as more votes rolled in.

Carlos Alfaro, campaign manager for Yes on 308, said the early results showed the influence of a bipartisan coalition of community and elected leaders to promote the ballot measure.

“I’m confident because not only is it a big margin that we started out with, but as we went around to the different polling locations that our volunteers were at, we saw Republican, Democrat and Independent voters and heard back from them that they were voting yes,” Alfaro said.

Progressive groups, including the organizations supporting Proposition 308, gathered at Xico Inc. in downtown Phoenix to watch the results.

Alfaro credited the work of undocumented students in helping get the word out, especially in a stacked ballot.

"Our campaign tried to take every single opportunity to tell Arizona voters that this was on the ballot," he said. "Because it was such a busy ballot with 10 ballot initiatives on there, even though most Arizonans agree, it was hard to get awareness out."

Undocumented students now must pay a rate of 150% percent of in-state tuition costs in order to attend public colleges and universities in Arizona.

An analysis by the Arizona Budget Legislative Committee found that approval of Proposition 308 would slightly reduce tuition revenue at public schools because of the lower tuition rate. But it added that those would likely be offset by increased enrollment from students that would qualify for the in-state tuition rate.

