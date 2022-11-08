A proposed tax increase to fund fire districts across Arizona remained too close to call Wednesday morning as voters leaned toward opposing it, according to the latest preliminary results.

The race was just about even throughout Tuesday night in early returns on Proposition 310.

The measure would establish a Fire District Safety Fund through a sales tax increase of one-tenth of 1%, or an extra dime for a $100 purchase, which is expected to generate more than $100 million over the next two decades.

If passed, the state would distribute money each month to about 150 fire districts covering tens of thousands of square miles in Arizona, many of those areas being rural and unincorporated.

Election Day coverage: Live voting updates | Arizona election results

Contact northern Arizona reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch . Coverage of northern Arizona on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is funded by the nonprofit Report for America and a grant from the Vitalyst Health Foundation in association with The Arizona Republic.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Proposition 310 tax increase to fund rural fire districts too close to call