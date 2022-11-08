For a team trying to prove itself, the Detroit Red Wings' baseline growth, early as it is in the season, is an encouraging sign. They take a four-game point streak (3-0-1) into Thursday's matchup against the New York Rangers, whom the Wings just rallied to defeat in overtime last weekend. That victory, and Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens in which the Wings earned a point after trailing in the third period, showed signs of a resilience they have lacked in recent seasons.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO