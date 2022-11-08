Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
Biggest sign Detroit Red Wings are turning corner: Their resiliency shows 'a little maturity'
For a team trying to prove itself, the Detroit Red Wings' baseline growth, early as it is in the season, is an encouraging sign. They take a four-game point streak (3-0-1) into Thursday's matchup against the New York Rangers, whom the Wings just rallied to defeat in overtime last weekend. That victory, and Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens in which the Wings earned a point after trailing in the third period, showed signs of a resilience they have lacked in recent seasons.
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
Blackhawks Bring Back Annual Dad's Trip: ‘It's a Good Time'
Hawks bring back annual Dad's trip: 'It's a good time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before COVID-19 shook up the world, the Blackhawks alternated between a father's and mother's road trip each season and it was always a highlight for everyone involved. With no more restrictions, the Blackhawks have...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
NBC Sports
Caps' Laviolette wins 723rd career game, 8th most in NHL history
WASHINGTON — With the Capitals’ 5-4 decision over the Edmonton Oilers, Peter Laviolette claimed his 723rd career win to move into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time leaderboard for the most regular-season wins by a head coach in NHL history. “I’ll be honest, the win tonight...
Blackhawks Reassign Dylan Wells to Rockford After He Clears Waivers
Hawks reassign Wells to Rockford after he clears waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have reassigned goaltender Dylan Wells to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday. He was placed on waivers on Monday and cleared 24 hours later. With Petr Mrazek...
3 way-too-early trades the Chicago Bulls should consider
This NBA season is only a few weeks old, but already there could be some turmoil brewing around the league. For the Chicago Bulls, that turmoil could turn into an advantage if the front office is willing to take advantage of it. It is a tad early to even speculate...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Avalanche Preview
Nashville Wraps Up Five-Game Road Trip With Matchup Against the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions. After dropping a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, the Nashville Predators will cap off a five-game road trip with a rematch of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs as they visit the defending champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Trip to Finland Wasn’t All Bad
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough start to the 2022-23 season. After a 3-7 start, the “trip to Finland” was held up like a beacon of hope. Their two games at the NHL Global Series in Tampere would be a great time to turn things around. The problem? Their opponent.
NHL
Kariya assisted Ducks when they traded for Selanne in 1996
Hall of Fame forward shares other insights in interview with Fischler. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares an interview with Hockey Hall of Famer and former...
