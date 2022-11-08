ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move

With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday. The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national...
Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
Here's Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Strong Buy

When you hear the term "growth stock," what comes to mind? Many investors would probably first think about some well-known tech stocks out there. And while it's true that many growth stocks are to be found in the technology sector, there are just as many compelling growth stocks making names for themselves in other economic sectors too.
Daily Dividend Report: ROP,AVB,MAR,TMO,LRCX

Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6825 per share, payable on January 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2023. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2022, or an expected $0.25 increase on an annual basis, $0.0625 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirtieth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Biotech Fund Fairmount Funds Opens Position in NUVL / Nuvalent After Positive Trial Results

Fintel reports that Fairmount Funds Management LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,605,124 shares of Nuvalent, Inc. Class A (NUVL). This represents 5.13% of the company. Fairmount is a Philadelphia-based investment firm dedicated to investing in promising new therapies pursued by biotechnology and life...
Everbridge (EVBG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

Investors might want to bet on Everbridge (EVBG), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
This Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Deliver on Its Promises

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is often seen as an economic bellwether, and for good reason. The package delivery, shipping, and logistics provider is a global titan that provides a good reading on the health of the consumer, the e-commerce industry, and businesses as measured by freight volumes. Based on its latest guidance, things look cautiously optimistic.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VOE

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.82, changing hands as high as $139.05 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Tesla Stock Was Underperforming Lucid and Rivian Friday

The rally in fast-growing technology stocks continued Friday after economic news released yesterday charged up stocks in sectors like electric vehicles (EVs). But EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was underperforming start-ups like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). While Lucid and Rivian shares jumped nearly 9% and over 5%, respectively, Tesla stock didn't spike. As of 2 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were up just 2.5%, while Lucid and Rivian stocks were higher by 6.2% and 4.5%, respectively.
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy Before SoFi

SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) recent third-quarter results were strong, beating analysts' expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast. Its better-than-expected results, especially in today's challenging environment, have put this once-hot stock back on the radar for many investors. While SoFi could be a good buy over the...
Why Polestar Stock Rocketed Higher Today

Shares of the Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ: PSNY) were rising quickly today after the company reported third-quarter results that were a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter. Management said that it's on track to meet its full-year vehicle production guidance, which added to investors' optimism, helping...
Why Carvana Stock Is Volatile Today

Shares of the online car seller Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were having a volatile day Friday on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock dropped sharply early in the morning, causing trading to be temporarily halted. But its share price then began climbing again, possibly on news of yesterday's better-than-expected inflation report....

