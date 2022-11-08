ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane closed due to a police investigation

By Nathalie Palacios
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A safety alert went out at Tuesday morning from the Texas Department of Transportation to inform drivers of a closure on IH-30 Eastbound. All lanes of IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane have been closed as of the alert at 9:51 a.m.

IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane closed Texas Department of Public Safety

The information that Fort Worth Police has released this morning shows that there is a police investigation in the area causing the closure. According to the Texas Emergency Traveler Assistance System, "TXDOT has not been advised how long this closure will last due to crime scene investigation".

CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for more information on the investigation and this article will be updated when we recieve a response.

