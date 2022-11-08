Read full article on original website
'Grave concerns for people of Maine': Paul LePage concedes governor's race to Janet Mills
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has formally conceded to Gov. Janet Mills. “I accept the results of yesterday’s election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action.”
Janet Mills defeats Paul LePage to win second term as Maine governor
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Democrat Janet Mills has been re-elected as governor of Maine. She defeated Republican challenger former Governor Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. She declared victory late Tuesday night with the Associated Press calling the race for her just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Over the...
Rep. Golden declares victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has declared victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. He says his victory is all but assured. "At this point, the final results are undeniably clear. The few precincts that remain cannot meaningfully alter the position of this race,” Golden told reporters in Lewiston on Thursday.
'We're going to tackle those problems': Mills highlights priorities ahead of 2nd term
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hours after declaring victory in her fight to seek a second term as governor, Janet Mills says her team is ready to get to work on some of the pressing issues facing Mainers. "We know we have problems to tackle," Mills said. "Nobody's minimizing the problems of...
Maine Legislature becomes increasingly diverse with new representation
PORTLAND (WGME)-- For the first time in Maine history, Somali-Americans will be represented in the legislature. Plus, a Black woman will serve in the State Senate, which is groundbreaking for that chamber. All three women are excited to bring their experiences and perspectives to the capitol. They understand the weight...
Gov. Mills, LePage make final plea to Maine voters
PORTLAND (WGME) – On the eve of Election Day, both major candidates for governor in Maine made one last push for votes. Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage both held rallies Monday night. For LePage and Mills, Monday night was one last opportunity to speak to Maine...
Bruce Poliquin hoping to unseat Jared Golden, no winner declared
Maine's 2nd Congressional District race is a rematch of the 2018 race in which Jared Golden defeated Bruce Poliquin in the first ever ranked-choice vote in a U.S. congressional race. At his watch party at Dysart’s in Bangor Tuesday, Poliquin told his supporters at 11:15 p.m. to go home. But...
Two Maine races could make history on Election Day
Two Maine races could make history on Tuesday. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is facing Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. If elected, she has the chance to be one of the first Somali Americans...
Poliquin focuses on inflation during final day of campaign in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME)— Polls show the race for the Second Congressional District now in a dead-heat. It’s a rematch of the 2018 race, in which now-Congressman Jared Golden defeated former Congressman Bruce Poliquin in the first-ever ranked-choice vote in Maine. Turnout has been high Tuesday at the Cross Insurance...
$418 million investment coming to Maine paper mill
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- Sappi will reportedly invest millions of dollars into the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan to convert its No. 2 paper machine. On Thursday, Sappi announced record earnings. As part of that announcement, Sappi will invest approximately $418 million to convert its No. 2 Paper Machine at the Somerset...
Rep Gov. Phil Scott secures reelection in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (TND) — Republican Gov. of Vermont Phil Scott has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Scott held off Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel, who previously ran for the seat in the Democratic primaries in 2018. Phil was first elected to the position in 2017...
Portland's Jill Duson will be first Black woman to serve in Maine Senate
Jill Duson made history on Tuesday. She will be the first Black woman to serve in the Maine Senate. “Thank you to the people of Portland and Westbrook for your overwhelming support. From the beginning, my campaign has centered on what we can achieve when we work together to cement and build on the progress we’ve made whether it’s education, reproductive freedom or health care,” said Senator-Elect Duson. “I’m truly excited to answer this call to service and get to work for the people of Senate District 27 in the Maine Senate.”
Balance of power in Augusta: 35 Senate seats up and 151 House seats up
Maine Democrats currently have the trifecta, with control in the Senate, House, and the governor's office. It'll be up to voters on Tuesday to decide if that changes. All 35 seats in the Maine Senate are up for re-election, and all 151 House seats are also up for re-election.
Maine's 2nd Congressional District race too close to call, goes to ranked-choice runoff
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District will come down to ranked-choice voting. None of the three candidates managed to reach the 50 percent threshold to win the race outright. Now, votes that were made for third-place finisher Independent Tiffany Bond will be allocated to Democratic Congressman...
2 Somali American women elected to Maine State House for first time in history
Two Somali American women have been elected to the Maine State House for the first time in history. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is soundly beat Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. In House District...
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Larry Hogan over Md. governor's race loss
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, he dodged questions about whether he...
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
Mainers head to polls on Election Day, Secretary of State takes pride in election security
Tuesday is Election Day and polling places open between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will be visiting polling places throughout the day. Bellows says Maine had the third highest voter participation in 2020. She's shooting higher than that this year. So far, more than 220,000...
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
Deer collisions on the rise in Maine, drivers urged to be on lookout
Deer collisions are up so far this year. AAA says dawn and dusk are the most common times for these types of crashes. The MaineDOT says there were over 6,000 deer vs. car crashes in 2021. More than 1,300 happened in November alone. According to AAA, the November spike is...
