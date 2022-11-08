ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lupton, CO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Man fatally stabbed in bank drive-through

A 55-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a Denver bank drive-through Tuesday, according to police and the medical examiner on the case, and a suspect is in custody. Denver Police responded to the stabbing in the UMB Bank drive-through at 1635 E. Colfax Ave. early Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim, Kenneth Stauffer, died on the scene, police said. They found him in the bank drive-through...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley police shoot and kill a man they say approached officers with a knife

A Greeley police officer shot and killed a man who, police say, tried to leave his mobile home with a knife toward officers.The department said in a statement Tuesday that they attempted to arrest the man, who has not yet been identified, for several warrants.Officers went to the 33-year-old man's home in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The department said they went to arrest the man for those warrants, but he grabbed a knife and barricaded himself inside.Over the course of three hours, police say they tried negotiating with the man and used "less lethal munitions."He then "attempted to exit the trailer towards multiple officers armed with the weapon," the department said, which prompted one officer to shoot at the man several times, hitting him. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the suspect has not been released. 
GREELEY, CO
KKTV

Officer shot, suspect dead after stolen vehicle investigation in Colorado

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting ended with one officer in the hospital and one suspect dead early Tuesday morning in Colorado. Lafayette police said they responded to an alert of a stolen vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. at a gas station on South Boulder Road. As officers arrived, they said the suspects exited the store to return to the car but fled on foot.
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Denver

'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party

After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision

Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
FORT LUPTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge

A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy