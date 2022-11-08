Read full article on original website
Man fatally stabbed in bank drive-through
A 55-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a Denver bank drive-through Tuesday, according to police and the medical examiner on the case, and a suspect is in custody. Denver Police responded to the stabbing in the UMB Bank drive-through at 1635 E. Colfax Ave. early Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim, Kenneth Stauffer, died on the scene, police said. They found him in the bank drive-through...
Greeley officer shoots, kills armed suspect
Police shot and killed an armed suspect during a barricade situation at a mobile home park Tuesday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.
2 Denver officers dragged by stolen vehicle suspects
Police said two officers were injured when they stopped auto theft suspects Wednesday morning.
Homeowner shoots, injures attempted car thief
A homeowner in Northglenn fired a gun at a suspect who attempted to steal their vehicle.
Greeley police shoot and kill a man they say approached officers with a knife
A Greeley police officer shot and killed a man who, police say, tried to leave his mobile home with a knife toward officers.The department said in a statement Tuesday that they attempted to arrest the man, who has not yet been identified, for several warrants.Officers went to the 33-year-old man's home in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The department said they went to arrest the man for those warrants, but he grabbed a knife and barricaded himself inside.Over the course of three hours, police say they tried negotiating with the man and used "less lethal munitions."He then "attempted to exit the trailer towards multiple officers armed with the weapon," the department said, which prompted one officer to shoot at the man several times, hitting him. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the suspect has not been released.
Deadly shooting in Northglenn, police searching for suspect
Police said a man was found dead after reports of a shooting and they're searching for the suspect Wednesday afternoon.
Officer shot, suspect dead after stolen vehicle investigation in Colorado
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting ended with one officer in the hospital and one suspect dead early Tuesday morning in Colorado. Lafayette police said they responded to an alert of a stolen vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. at a gas station on South Boulder Road. As officers arrived, they said the suspects exited the store to return to the car but fled on foot.
'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party
After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
2 armed men wanted for robberies in multiple cities
A gun-wielding duo is wanted in both Denver and Wheat Ridge after robbing two separate stores.
Man, woman sentenced for robbing shoe stores, shooting at police during pursuit
A federal judge last week sentenced a 30-year-old Colorado man for holding up two metro Denver shoes stores with a revolver two years ago. Already imprisoned is the man's female accomplice who fired the gun at pursuing deputies that day. The pair robbed a Foot Locker in Lakewood and a...
Amber Alert: Denver police searching for missing infant
An official Amber Alert has been issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation as the Denver Police Department is searching for Anwar Rhodes and his 11-month-old infant son, Riott Garner.
Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision
Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
Man found guilty almost one year after deadly shooting along Federal Boulevard
A man was found guilty almost one year after a deadly shooting along S. Federal Boulevard, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.
Pedestrian hit by car on Halloween dies from injuries
A 40-year-old pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from a car crash on Halloween.
Officer shot, suspect killed at Lafayette Circle K gas station
The Lafayette Police Department says an officer is in the hospital and a suspect is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Public asked for help after body found in creek near Vail
The Vail Police Department is asking for help from the public in a case that involves a 40-year-old woman being found dead in Gore Creek last July. The body of Kendra Hull, 40 and of Commerce City, was found on the morning of July 9 in Gore Creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the I-70 interchange along East Vail bike path.
Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge
A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Man dies in Denver stabbing
Police in Denver are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on East Colfax Avenue early Tuesday morning.
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
Murder suspects in apartment arson just 12 and 14 years old
Two boys not old enough to get a driver's permit now face two charges of first-degree murder and arson in a fire that killed a mother and her young daughter on Oct. 31.
