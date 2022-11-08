Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
Delivery from Del: How Brandon Garrison will be taken care of in Stillwater
DEL CITY, Okla. – Toni Lewis will now get to feed both of her boys when she visits Stillwater. Brandon Garrison, a four-star basketball commit from Del City signed to OSU on Wednesday morning, while Donovan Stephens, her other son, is a redshirt freshman playing football for the Cowboys.
Go Snow Tubing in Oklahoma at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC
If you're looking for some festive family fun head to Oklahoma City, OK. to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for Winterfest 2022. There are holiday movies being shown on the big screen, tons of displays, Christmas lights, and best of all, snow tubing! That's right you can go snow tubing in Oklahoma during Winterfest 2022.
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
This Oklahoma Town has the Largest Christmas Tree in the Nation
The largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Nation returns to Enid, Oklahoma this holiday season. Make plans now to attend The One, a special holiday happening that will feature concerts, arts and crafts, bands, plays, church services, show choirs, live performances of all kinds, and the largest Christmas tree in the U.S. So just how big is it? It stands at a towering 140 feet tall making it by far the tallest one around.
2 Tulsa City Council incumbents defeated in midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. — Two of the three Tulsa City Council seats up for reelection will be filled by new members. Grant Miller beat incumbent Mykey Arthrell in Tulsa City Council district five by less than a percentage point. Christian Bengal won the city council district six race, defeating incumbent...
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
Journal Tribune
Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?
Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
Photos: Dogs, cows, cats looking for loving homes in OKC
If you are gearing up for the holidays, why not add a new member to the family?
fourstateshomepage.com
ACLU Oklahoma receives complaints of poll workers instructing straight-party voting
OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday they have received multiple alerts of possible poll tampering. ALERT: Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted. If a poll worker tells you who to vote for, contact our Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220.
Voters elect new Oklahoma County District Attorney
A high-profile race to replace longtime Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has come to an end.
KOCO
Oklahoma transportation officials hope $4.2M will help cut down on wrong-way crashes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma transportation officials hope $4.2 million will help cut down on the number of wrong-way crashes. The project will help drivers know if they’re driving on the wrong side of the road. From lights to new signage, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said this is another step in improving safety.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
bartlesvilleradio.com
FOX News Anchor and Talk Show Host Coming to Tulsa
Brian Kilmeade, Fox News anchor, radio talk show host and best-selling author is bringing his live stage show to 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, on Sunday, November 13, at 7pm. Kilmeade, whose talk show airs weekdays at 10am on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1, will be in Tulsa to promote his new book. Kilmeade took time to visit by phone on Monday with KWON to talk about his appearance in the area and his new book The President and The Freedom Fighter with a new epilogue:
Man speaks out after witnessing 2 teens involved in a shootout at a south Tulsa Walmart
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is speaking out after he saw Tulsa Police detain a large group of teenagers for fighting and attempting to break into cars in a south Tulsa parking lot Saturday night. Police also arrested two 15-year-olds on gun charges after a shootout in the same area that night.
KOCO
Community gathering to mourn 3 men killed in airboat accident at Guthrie lake
GUTHRIE, Okla. — A community will gather Wednesday night to pray and show support for the families of three men killed in a boating accident Tuesday in Guthrie. A family friend of one of the men who died said this is a tremendous loss for everyone in the community. Now, they're just doing what they can to lift up those families.
