As a caregiver or support person for an older parent, partner, or relative, you may be involved in helping that person with medical appointments, perhaps even helping them manage care from several different health care providers. There are a number of strategies that can help you be an effective, respectful advocate for your loved one. These strategies also help ensure that your family member gets the care she or he needs, which in turn can lower the risk of misdiagnosis or inappropriate treatment. You’ll also be better equipped to make sure that his or her wishes surrounding medical care are respected by both providers and family members.

2 DAYS AGO