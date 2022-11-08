Read full article on original website
$355 million awarded in public safety, judicial services grants
(The Center Square) – An additional $355 million in grants are being awarded for public safety programs and services throughout Texas, including homeland security, border security, law enforcement support, victims services, anti-human trafficking efforts, and others. The money comes through federal and state programs. "Texas continues working to improve...
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the...
Head of Louisiana's child welfare agency resigns after multiple children died on DCFS watch
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned Thursday, ending a tumultuous past few months as agency secretary in which multiple children died despite warnings to DCFS to check on them. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday in a news release that...
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
Parental rights advocates leading in several Virginia school board elections
(The Center Square) – Parental rights advocates are leading in several local school board elections in Virginia, although each of the localities are still counting votes to determine the final winner. Virginia Beach held six school board elections Tuesday and parental rights advocates are leading in four of those...
St. Joseph dispensaries already plan for new customers after marijuana vote
Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. The legislation passed during Tuesday’s general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
Democrats differ on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – While Republican lawmakers and the Illinois law enforcement are nearly unanimously opposed to the cashless bail provision set to go into effect Jan. 1 as part of the SAFE T Act, there are different opinions among Democrats on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability,...
Outgoing Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson, Gov.-elect Sanders meet after historic election victory
"Governor Hutchinson congratulated the Governor-elect on her historic victory and committed his administration to full cooperation with her and her team to ensure a seamless transition," Sanders' spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. Deere said Sanders thanked Hutchinson for his years of service to Arkansans, including his support to...
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
Drought continues to worsen across Nebraska
Drought continued to worsen last week across Nebraska, especially in areas where it already is most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, areas of extreme and exceptional drought grew significantly. The amount of extreme drought or worse grew from 51% to more...
Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023
Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
Henderson to serve as House Speaker Pro Tem
One day after an election in which the Republican Party established a 111-seat majority in the Missouri House of Representatives, state Rep. Mike Henderson was selected by his colleagues in the House Republican Caucus to serve as Speaker Pro Tem for the 102nd General Assembly. As Speaker Pro Tem, Henderson...
Missouri posts double-digit increases in tax collections for October, fiscal year
(The Center Square) – Missouri continues to post double-digit increases in tax revenue, according to figures released by Dan Haug, the state budget director. Net general revenue collections grew 16.7% in October compared to October 2021, from $775.3 million last year to $904.4 million this year. During the first four months of the 2023 fiscal year, net general revenue collections increased 17.1% compared to last year, increasing from $3.45 billion last year to $4.14 billion this year.
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers' unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, "including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers."
Opening on Veterans Day: Vietnam War from SC perspective
COLUMBIA – The long-neglected story of South Carolinians who fought in Vietnam is about to be told, as it’s never been told before. On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will present a major exhibit that's been years in the making. It’s called, “A War With No Front Lines: South Carolina and the Vietnam War, 1965-1973." Learn more about it at this special website: https://scinvietnam.com/.
Tennessee sees record $405 million in sports gambling wagers in October
(The Center Square) — Tennessee saw a record $405.3 million in sports gambling wagers in October, according to numbers released on Thursday afternoon. The previous high was $386 million in January. With that, the state collected $6.99 million in taxes, the second-highest amount on record after collecting $8.7 million...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missouri using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
21-year-old woman dies after she is hit by minivan on northwest Nebraska highway
A 21-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in northwest Nebraska when she was hit by a minivan as she walked along a highway. Arrow Merrita Long, a South Dakota resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred before 8 p.m. Saturday, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
