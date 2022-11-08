COLUMBIA – The long-neglected story of South Carolinians who fought in Vietnam is about to be told, as it’s never been told before. On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will present a major exhibit that's been years in the making. It’s called, “A War With No Front Lines: South Carolina and the Vietnam War, 1965-1973." Learn more about it at this special website: https://scinvietnam.com/.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO