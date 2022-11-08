ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYFF4.com

High school football playoff games rescheduled

The second round of the high school football playoffs have already seen a number of Upstate games rescheduled from Friday due to the pending impact of Tropical Storm Nicole on the Carolinas. Thursday, Nov. 10. 2A: Newberry at Abbeville, 6:00 p.m. 3A: Chester at Powdersville, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
The Dispatch

Worcester Prep’s Middle School Top Female Athletes Honored

After the conclusion of the fall sports season, Worcester Prep’s middle school top female athletes were honored. Pictured, front row from left, are Harper Hertrich, girls soccer most improved; Rani Yonker, girls golf most improved; Isha Garg, golf coaches award; and Scarlett Shimko, girls soccer MVP; back, from left, are Samantha Kuon, volleyball most improved; Nora Gorfinkel, volleyball most outstanding teammate; McKenna DePalma, girls soccer most outstanding teammate; and Laney Hoch, girls soccer coaches award. Middle school boys award winners were, not pictured, Caleb Waltson, boys soccer A team MVP; Johnny Crossett, Ben Holloway, boys soccer A team most improved; Anthony Ziman, boys soccer A team most outstanding teammate; Zac McGovern, boys soccer B team MVP; John McGovern, boys soccer B team coaches award; Drew Bergey, boys soccer B team most improved; Artemiy Klimins, boys soccer B team most outstanding teammate; Jack Tunnel, golf MVP; and Chase Thompson, golf most outstanding teammate.
BERLIN, MD
The Times

High school softball: All-Region in 8-4A announced

On Tuesday, six players from Hall County were picked as First-Team Region 8-4A selections for softball. From North Hall, catcher KB Seabolt, infielder Genesis Satterfield, outfielder Kristina Peach and Olivia Mullins were selected. Meanwhile, East Hall pitcher Amari Burce was selected, along with Cherokee Bluff’s Lauren Rule. Second-Team picks...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Under The Radar NWLA

Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV Qualifiers

The Region 1 Division IV cross country meets were held last Thursday in Ruston. These races are the qualifiers for the state cross country meet to be held on November 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The top eight teams in each regional race qualify for state. If a team does not qualify via team, they have to finish in the top 25 individually to qualify for the state meet.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
247Sports

Gamecocks softball signs pair of top 10 recruits

South Carolina softball head coach Beverly Smith has announced the signing of a pair of top-10 ranked high school senior student-athletes in Reganne Bennett (Novi, Mich./Novi) and Sage Mardjetko (Lemont, Ill./Lemont) to compete for the Gamecocks beginning with the 2024 season. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations.
COLUMBIA, SC
Bucks County Courier Times

PIAA playoffs: Follow the action from soccer, field hockey, volleyball, state championships

The fall season is winding down, and teams are down to their final four games. A win in those four games, will, of course, result in a state championship. The PIAA state tournament is underway in soccer, field hockey and volleyball. Follow the path of the Courier/Intell teams in the tournament, from the first round to the final in Mechanicsburg (that's right, no more giant chocolate bars for states going to the final).
MECHANICSBURG, PA

