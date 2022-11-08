Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
High school football playoff games rescheduled
The second round of the high school football playoffs have already seen a number of Upstate games rescheduled from Friday due to the pending impact of Tropical Storm Nicole on the Carolinas. Thursday, Nov. 10. 2A: Newberry at Abbeville, 6:00 p.m. 3A: Chester at Powdersville, 7:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
The Dispatch
Worcester Prep’s Middle School Top Female Athletes Honored
After the conclusion of the fall sports season, Worcester Prep’s middle school top female athletes were honored. Pictured, front row from left, are Harper Hertrich, girls soccer most improved; Rani Yonker, girls golf most improved; Isha Garg, golf coaches award; and Scarlett Shimko, girls soccer MVP; back, from left, are Samantha Kuon, volleyball most improved; Nora Gorfinkel, volleyball most outstanding teammate; McKenna DePalma, girls soccer most outstanding teammate; and Laney Hoch, girls soccer coaches award. Middle school boys award winners were, not pictured, Caleb Waltson, boys soccer A team MVP; Johnny Crossett, Ben Holloway, boys soccer A team most improved; Anthony Ziman, boys soccer A team most outstanding teammate; Zac McGovern, boys soccer B team MVP; John McGovern, boys soccer B team coaches award; Drew Bergey, boys soccer B team most improved; Artemiy Klimins, boys soccer B team most outstanding teammate; Jack Tunnel, golf MVP; and Chase Thompson, golf most outstanding teammate.
No. 4 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 13 Lexington, 1-0, in D-I Round of 16 matchup (photos)
LUDLOW – A late goal by junior Tommy Quiterio proved to be just enough for No. 4 Ludlow boys soccer in their Division I state Round of 16 matchup with No. 13 Lexington, defeating them 1-0.
Boys basketball: Preview capsules for high school teams in Hall County
Returning starters: 6-0, Sr., Carlos Marlow (15.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg); 6-0, Sr., Jhace Justice (8 ppg, 4.7 rpg); 6-3, Soph., Boston Kersh (10.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg); 5-11, Soph., Tyler Underwood (5 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 apg). Things to know: For the second straight season, the Bears are a quite young...
High school softball: All-Region in 8-4A announced
On Tuesday, six players from Hall County were picked as First-Team Region 8-4A selections for softball. From North Hall, catcher KB Seabolt, infielder Genesis Satterfield, outfielder Kristina Peach and Olivia Mullins were selected. Meanwhile, East Hall pitcher Amari Burce was selected, along with Cherokee Bluff’s Lauren Rule. Second-Team picks...
AOL Corp
Jerome Tang explains why three K-State basketball players will redshirt this season
The Kansas State men’s basketball team was down three players during its 93-59 blowout victory over Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Monday at Bramlage Coliseum. Turns out, that was by design. K-State basketball coach Jerome Tang announced afterward that Jerrell Colbert, Taj Manning and Anthony Thomas will all sit out...
Girls Basketball: Chestatee's Riley Black looking to take next step after sterling 2022 season
Riley Black has earned the spotlight, and it’s not just because she’s an elite basketball talent. After a prolific sophomore season where she scored almost 21 points and nine rebounds per game, Chestatee’s standout has established herself as the top girls player in Hall County. However, that’s...
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV Qualifiers
The Region 1 Division IV cross country meets were held last Thursday in Ruston. These races are the qualifiers for the state cross country meet to be held on November 14 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. The top eight teams in each regional race qualify for state. If a team does not qualify via team, they have to finish in the top 25 individually to qualify for the state meet.
New coach, same story: Hendersonville girls tennis finds right fit to win 4th straight state championship
The Hendersonville girls’ tennis team needed to find a new coach this summer after coach Chris Bull moved away following the graduation of his daughter Lindsay. They approached Michael Jones at the Hendersonville Country Club where most of the team trains. Junior Eliza Perry said they believed he was the right fit because he...
247Sports
Gamecocks softball signs pair of top 10 recruits
South Carolina softball head coach Beverly Smith has announced the signing of a pair of top-10 ranked high school senior student-athletes in Reganne Bennett (Novi, Mich./Novi) and Sage Mardjetko (Lemont, Ill./Lemont) to compete for the Gamecocks beginning with the 2024 season. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations.
PIAA playoffs: Follow the action from soccer, field hockey, volleyball, state championships
The fall season is winding down, and teams are down to their final four games. A win in those four games, will, of course, result in a state championship. The PIAA state tournament is underway in soccer, field hockey and volleyball. Follow the path of the Courier/Intell teams in the tournament, from the first round to the final in Mechanicsburg (that's right, no more giant chocolate bars for states going to the final).
