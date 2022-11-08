ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1954: 'A New Kind of Rifle'

By VICKY/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix // Getty Images
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23N0uu_0j3AobaP00

U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower tries to convince a skeptical Winston Churchill to re-arm Germany. The trick? The rifles can only fire east.

[Pictured: Cartoon by Victor Weisz for the Daily Mirror dated Feb. 4, 1954.]

