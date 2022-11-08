ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1952: 'Falsies!'

By Packer/MPI // Getty Images
This sketch from Fred Packer takes aim at President Truman's Fair Deal program, which was widely criticized. This program was mirrored on President Roosevelt's New Deal.

[Pictured: "Falsies!" by Fred Packer for The New York Mirror dated Sept. 6, 1952.]

