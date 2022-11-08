1952: 'Falsies!'

Related
On this day in history, Oct. 27, 1858, Teddy Roosevelt, American titan, is born in New York City
President Theodore Roosevelt was born in New York City on Oct. 27, 1858, and went on to live a giant life as war hero and youngest U.S. president, with a legacy that still impacts the nation.
On this day in history, Nov. 7, 1962, transformative first lady Eleanor Roosevelt dies in NYC home
Eleanor Roosevelt, who served as first lady for 12 years, died on this day in history, Nov. 7, 1962, after carving out her own legacy as one of the most influential women in American history.
Author reminds Americans that Samuel Adams was a revolutionary before he was a beer
Adams' historical importance is often overlooked because he didn't keep copies of his own letters. Stacy Schiff's superb new biography explores his crucial role in inciting the American Revolution.
