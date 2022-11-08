ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1952: 'Wallowing in Mire'

By Rosen/Photo12/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
A pig is overjoyed in mud in this cartoon. The pig represents Communism and the mud symbolizes the Rosenberg spy case—anti-communist sentiment at a time when Julius and Ethel Rosenberg had been convicted of spying for the Soviet Union.

[Pictured: "Wallowing in Mire" by Hy Rosen dated 1952.]

