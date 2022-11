This cartoon shows two commuters with a newspaper whose headlines imply that a racist crime has gone unsolved. The man changes the subject, representing a criticism of the blindness to widespread racism.

[Pictured: "I See the F.B.I. Cleared Up Another Big Postage Stamp Robbery" by Bill Mauldin for United Features Syndicate dated Oct. 29, 1946.]

