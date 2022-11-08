ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

1943: 'Adolf Hitler and Senator Sherman Minton'

By Berryman/Photo 12/Universal Images Group //Getty Images
 2 days ago

Adolf Hitler is depicted in this cartoon showing U.S. Senator Sherman Minton the way news should be propagated. Hitler was known for tightly controlling his state-run media.

[Pictured: Cartoon by Clifford K. Berryman for the Washington Star dated 1943.]

