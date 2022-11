In "A Wise Economist Asks a Question," which won a Pulitzer in 1932, John T. McCutcheon describes bank failures during the Great Depression . The economist in this cartoon is a squirrel asking a new victim of bank failure if he had saved for a bad day.

[Pictured: "A Wise Economist Asks a Question" by John T. McCutcheon for the Chicago Tribune dated Aug. 19, 1931.]