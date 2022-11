Homer Stinson stunned his readers by drawing Congress and profiteers preparing for a hearty meal, while the public is in the background carrying taxes, profits, and lunch to them. The cartoon was part of an editorial called "Where the Money Is."

[Pictured: "Doncha Just Love These Little Informal Picnics?" by Homer Stinson for Dayton Daily News dated June 5, 1920.]

