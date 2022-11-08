ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

1935: 'Roosevelt the Ringleader'

By Constantin Alajalov/Condé Nast // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OTQn_0j3AoCiM00

Constantin Alajalov drew President Roosevelt pulling the strings for circus animals. Each animal represents a different political faction following Roosevelt's lead.

[Pictured: "Roosevelt The Ringleader" by Constantin Alajalov for Vanity Fair dated April 1, 1935.]

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

America’s Mediocre Hero

Beware the spurned lackey. So Donald Trump must have thought earlier this fall—and not for the first time—when New York Attorney General Letitia James credited Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney (now disbarred), with handing the state a road map for its fraud lawsuit against Trump and his three oldest children.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy