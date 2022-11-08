ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1935: 'The Illegal Act'

By Ernest H. Shepard/Stock Montage // Getty Images
"The Illegal Act" shows Uncle Sam drowning in the Great Depression while President Franklin Roosevelt tries to save him from the "National Recovery." The National Recovery Administration was FDR's response to the Great Depression, later deemed by the Supreme Court to be unconstitutional.

[Pictured: "The Illegal Act" by E.H. Shepard for Punch Magazine dated 1935.]

