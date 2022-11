Stock markets shot upward Monday, the latest in a series of wild swings, after several big financial institutions reported earnings that beat expectations. Large day-to-day fluctuations have become more common in the stock market this month. The S&P 500 closed with a gain of 2.7%, reversing a fall of more than 2% on Friday, which itself came after a rise of more than 2% on Thursday. All 11 sectors of the S&P 500, which include groupings such as technology, energy and real estate, were also up. The benchmark index has recorded six days of moves of more than 2% this month, compared with only two in September.

24 DAYS AGO