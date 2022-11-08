ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1920: 'The Accuser'

Wyoming News
"The Accuser" shows a woman reprimanding the U.S. Senate for killing what's lying on the ground: " The treaty of peace ." This referred to the Treaty of Versailles , which brought an end to the war between the Allied Powers and Germany.

[Pictured: "The Accuser" by Rollin Kirby for New York World dated March 20, 1920.]

