1933: 'The Fourth of July's Uncle Sam'

Date night! Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas cheered for the New York Knicks, as they sat court-side on Saturday, November 5. The pair, who tied the knot in July, smiled for a photo at the game, as they were both dressed in all-black. Even though the Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics, it seemed like the pair were in good spirits as they enjoyed the game, seated next to Law And Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who rocked a gray suit for the evening.
Melinda French Gates is embarking on her first romance since her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Bill Gates. The philanthropist has been dating Jon Du Pre, a former correspondent for Fox News and now works as a communications specialist, for the last few months, TMZ reported. It’s unclear how long the...
Watch: Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Memories with Ex Aaron Carter. Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter. Two days after the "I Want Candy" singer died Nov. 5 at age 34, the Mean Girls actress broke her silence surrounding his untimely death, reflecting on the memories they shared when they dated in the early 2000s.
Hilary Duff is livid with the publisher of late ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter’s posthumous memoir, which is set to hit bookshelves next week. After the Post obtained an exclusive excerpt of the unfinished autobiography that claims the former flames “lost [their] virginity to each other” when they were preteens, Duff went off on Ballast Books. “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” the “Lizzie McGuire” alum, 35, told the...
Aaron Carter was one of the biggest stars in the music industry during his prime years in the late 90s after releasing his first song "Crush on You." He reportedly earned hundreds of millions of dollars at the time, but the big question is; how much was his net worth before he passed away?
