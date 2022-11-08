ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

1933: 'The Fourth of July's Uncle Sam'

By Garretto/Condé Nast // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KB5mR_0j3Ao4jn00

A frustrated Uncle Sam sits on a massive globe in "The Fourth of July's Uncle Sam." The cartoon was drawn by Paolo Garretto, who helped shape Vanity Fair's refined style.

[Pictured: "The Fourth of July's Uncle Sam" by Paolo Garretto for Vanity Fair dated July 1933.]

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan & Husband Bader Shammas Attend Knicks Game After Her Teenage Ex Aaron Carter Passed Away

Date night! Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas cheered for the New York Knicks, as they sat court-side on Saturday, November 5. The pair, who tied the knot in July, smiled for a photo at the game, as they were both dressed in all-black. Even though the Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics, it seemed like the pair were in good spirits as they enjoyed the game, seated next to Law And Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who rocked a gray suit for the evening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Melinda Gates dating former reporter Jon Du Pre after Bill divorce: report

Melinda French Gates is embarking on her first romance since her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Bill Gates. The philanthropist has been dating Jon Du Pre, a former correspondent for Fox News and now works as a communications specialist, for the last few months, TMZ reported. It’s unclear how long the...
E! News

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on "Many" Memories With Ex Aaron Carter After His Death

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Memories with Ex Aaron Carter. Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter. Two days after the "I Want Candy" singer died Nov. 5 at age 34, the Mean Girls actress broke her silence surrounding his untimely death, reflecting on the memories they shared when they dated in the early 2000s.
Page Six

Hilary Duff slams ‘disgusting’ publisher of late ex Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir

Hilary Duff is livid with the publisher of late ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter’s posthumous memoir, which is set to hit bookshelves next week. After the Post obtained an exclusive excerpt of the unfinished autobiography that claims the former flames “lost [their] virginity to each other” when they were preteens, Duff went off on Ballast Books. “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” the “Lizzie McGuire” alum, 35, told the...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy