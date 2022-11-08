1921: 'The Only Way to Handle It'

Early in The English, Prime Video’s new Western miniseries, Pawnee cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) intervenes as his fellow soldiers taunt the widow and young son of a Native-American warrior they’ve just killed. His silent entry into the frame and his stony, impassive glare are enough to give him the status of an Eastwoodian hero. Yet the widow glares back at him with the heat of betrayal in her eyes, accusing him of being as complicit as the men who did the killing. Eli has lost enough and seen enough to seem unfazed, grimly determined to finish his service in the U.S. Army and tend the land promised to him under the Homestead Act. But a shade of regret falls over his eyes, revealing a deep grief that can’t be subsumed into the brutal pragmatism required to endure the American West. In that momentary swell of emotion, which quickly gives way to the necessity of survival, there’s a glimpse of a rich, complex show about guilt and identity and trauma, funneled through the perspective of people who aren’t typically foregrounded in Westerns.

3 DAYS AGO