ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

1921: 'The Only Way to Handle It'

By Hallahan/Providence Evening Bulletin // Library of Congress
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19OgG7_0j3Anxiw00

This cartoon shows America's reluctance at the time to take in refugees. "The Only Way to Handle It" portrays Uncle Sam using a funnel to let in refugees, with an influx from the top.

[Pictured: "The Only Way to Handle It" by Hallahan for Providence Evening Bulletin dated May 7, 1921.]

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

America Has Had It Worse

You could be forgiven for thinking that we live in uniquely horrible times. Four 21st-century horsemen haunt us—a baking planet, the next pandemic, technological singularity, and nuclear war. In the immediate present, Russia has declared war on the West, liberal democracy is weakening around the world, and the United States, at once stagnant and berserk, is suffering possibly irreversible decline, while Americans stare at the return to power of a would-be dictator. In rich countries the terrors are mostly anticipatory, and they coexist with unprecedented comforts. Waiting for the end of the world while ordering dinner on Seamless is its own kind of slow-motion Armageddon.
KANSAS STATE
Primetimer

The English Almost Has What It Takes to be a Revolutionary Western

Early in The English, Prime Video’s new Western miniseries, Pawnee cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) intervenes as his fellow soldiers taunt the widow and young son of a Native-American warrior they’ve just killed. His silent entry into the frame and his stony, impassive glare are enough to give him the status of an Eastwoodian hero. Yet the widow glares back at him with the heat of betrayal in her eyes, accusing him of being as complicit as the men who did the killing. Eli has lost enough and seen enough to seem unfazed, grimly determined to finish his service in the U.S. Army and tend the land promised to him under the Homestead Act. But a shade of regret falls over his eyes, revealing a deep grief that can’t be subsumed into the brutal pragmatism required to endure the American West. In that momentary swell of emotion, which quickly gives way to the necessity of survival, there’s a glimpse of a rich, complex show about guilt and identity and trauma, funneled through the perspective of people who aren’t typically foregrounded in Westerns.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy