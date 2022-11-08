ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1920: 'Why They Hate Each Other'

By Burt Thomas/The Detroit News // Wikimedia Commons
Burt Thomas drew the GOP and the Democrats wearing matching hats and toting the same issues, with a citizen watching on. The cartoon mocks the striking similarities between the two parties.

[Pictured: "Why They Hate Each Other" by Burt Thomas for The Detroit News dated March 6, 1920.]

