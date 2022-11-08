1925: 'Farm for Sale'

Related
Grocery Chain Dropping Thanksgiving Staples to Pre-Pandemic Prices
There is no doubt that we are all feeling the squeeze as we tighten our budgets to adjust for the continued rise in the cost of goods and services. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, one grocery chain is trying to help lighten the strain that we are all feeling. Stifling...
agupdate.com
Farm bill includes livestock help
Every five years Congress passes legislation that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry. The first real farm bill was the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933, part of the government’s New Deal response to the Great Depression. It followed a decade of failed efforts to address depressed crop prices after World War I. The original goal was to raise prices for farmers to a level at parity with 1910-1914. Over.
agupdate.com
High turkey, ham prices support beef alternative
Analysts are watching meat-buying habits as the holidays draw closer. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith said retailers and the food service industry are seeking to get beef for the holidays as consumers start to make Thanksgiving purchases. “Retailers and food service participants are attempting to secure their beef...
Poinsettias blooming at one of UK’s largest growers thanks to biomass heating
One of the UK’s largest growers of poinsettias said they have continued to produce more than one million of the popular Christmas houseplants this year despite the energy price crisis.Bridge Farm Group, based in Spalding in Lincolnshire, supplies Tesco, and the supermarket chain said that UK growers are taking over from the Dutch as the main suppliers of poinsettias.Louise Motala, managing director of Bridge Farm Group, said: “Growing poinsettias at this time of year requires heat and we know that Dutch growers have cut back on production this year due to rising gas prices.“We have been able to manage our...
agritechtomorrow.com
Fischer Farms bolsters team ahead of world’s largest vertical farm launch
Construction on the 25,000m2 vertical farm is now complete and the office facility is fully operational. With just a few months until the doors officially open, Fischer Farms has recently welcomed nine new team members to the site, bolstering its senior management, technical and operational teams. Vertical Farming pioneers, Fischer...
Inflation raises meat prices, farmers not seeing any of that money
ODD, WV (WVNS) — We have heard it over and over again, the inflation rate in the United States is the highest it has been in 40 years. People are feeling the impacts in almost every aspect of life. You may have noticed the price increase when it comes to purchasing meat. Some might think the farmers […]
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, November 7, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on a recent reconnaissance mission to the local grocery store where he checked out the turkey inventory. Max notes that the turkey shopping season is being impacted by the high pathological avian influenza outbreak which has caused the loss of more than 7.5 million turkeys. This loss comes at the same time that the population was already declining. Max reports on the factors impacting the industry.
swineweb.com
Increased utilization of ley crops in feed for organic pigs
Ley crops can to some extent replace other protein sources for pigs. The ley has positive effects in the crop rotation, but there is little knowledge about feeding silage to pigs. In what form should it be fed? How does it affect growth, behaviour, fertility and production economy? In a recently granted project from Formas, we will be able to study this during four years.
iheart.com
Soybean harvest has basically wrapped up
Warm and dry conditions early in the week helped accelerate row crop harvest, which remained ahead of average with 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 6, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, completing fall tillage, anhydrous application, baling stalks, seeding cover crops, and applying manure.
Progressive Rail Roading
CP honors three grain elevators' efforts during past crop year
Canadian Pacific yesterday announced Paterson Flagstaff, G3 Carmangay and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain as the winners of its Elevator of the Year Award for the 2021-22 crop year. CP presents the award annually to grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient rail-car loading and a strong commitment to safety.
